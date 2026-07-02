The opening day of free agency for the Carolina Hurricanes saw all losses to the list, but maybe it was for the best. Here are the big waves made in relation to the Hurricanes Wednesday, and some of the smaller ripples you probably missed.

Big Names Leaving the Canes in Free Agency

By far, the most notable change over free agency for the Hurricanes thus far was the departure of Frederik Andersen, who signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. His contract is for one year, with a base salary of $1M, and a potential average annual value of $2.8M due to performance bonuses. With Calvin Pickard’s departure, and Connor Ingram’s likely departure in the coming days, Andersen will likely play the role of half of the alternating tandem with Tristan Jarry – if not as the main starter.

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Just fell to my knees in Krispy Kreme#SoundTheSiren #NHL https://t.co/kiDMRRg6JK — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) July 2, 2026

Meanwhile, John Carlson was the biggest name traded to the Hurricanes (who did not suit up for a single game) since Patrick Marleau way back in 2019. Ultimately, after joining the team Saturday during the NHL Entry Draft, he was unable to come to terms with Carolina and opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning late Wednesday night. His new contract comes with an AAV of $8.5M for the next two seasons, and honestly, as much as I appreciate Carlson’s skill, that number and term are things I’m glad the Hurricanes did not meet.

So Long Chicago, Goodbye Greensboro

Four players from the Hurricanes’ farm teams officially departed the organization Wednesday. The most notable was Nick Suzuki, who Carolina selected in the first round of the 2019 Entry Draft and captained the Chicago Wolves for a spell. He signed a one-year contract worth $850k with the Ottawa Senators.

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Additionally, just as anticipated following a March report, Noel Gunler has departed the National Hockey League for the Swedish Hockey League, joining Djurgardens IF. Selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2020 Entry Draft, he spent part of four seasons with the Wolves, including their 2022 Calder Cup-winning season.

Domenick Fensore was yet another player to be scooped up in free agency, with the Colorado Avalanche getting the 5’ 9” left defenseman for one season on a cool $850k contract. Fensore was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, and spent a pair of seasons with the Wolves.

Last but not least, goaltender Nikita Quapp is headed for ESV Kaufbeuren of Germany’s Oberliga – the third tier in German professional hockey. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Quapp only arrived stateside last year, and only appeared in four games for the Wolves and 29 for the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Additionally, restricted free agents Skyler Brind’Amour and Amir Miftakhov were not extended qualifying offers, pointing towards their own departures from the Hurricanes organization.

No Signings or Trades, But Attempts Were Made

Interestingly, the Hurricanes did not add anyone – or re-sign anyone – on the opening day of free agency. It is the first time in recent memory that Carolina has remained silent amidst the frenzy.

Per Pierre LeBrun during Free Agent Frenzy, the Hurricanes tried on Mavrik Bourque. Very few details remain known about it other than that, but it is interesting. Additionally, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Dallas Stars were concerned about offer sheets being sent their way, which led to them quickly trading the 24-year-old forward to the Nashville Predators. Are the two points related? Possibly, or maybe not. But alas, what is done is done.