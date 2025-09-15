The Washington Capitals unveiled a new Screaming Eagle third jersey for the 2025-26 NHL season. The Screaming Eagle logo was originally used by the Capitals from 1995-2007. This will be Washington’s third jersey for the next three seasons.

Here the apex predator Screaming Eagle returns louder than ever#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/OcfsOsHyeG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2025

The Capitals’ new third jersey is red primary with white shoulders. There are also little details throughout that pay tribute to franchise history and D.C. The red and white combo is a tribute to the teams of the 1970s and 1980s. The team’s famous Dome Capitol logo from the 1990s is featured on the shoulder. Another detail is a lace-up neckline, with the “Caps” wordmark inside the collar.

Washington’s new jerseys will be worn 15 times this coming season, starting on Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Wild. The jerseys and additional apparel will go on sale the same day.

This is not the first time the old Screaming Eagle logo has been featured in alternate Capitals jerseys. For the last few seasons, the team has worn black jerseys featuring the logo. This was part of their Reverse Retro campaign.

excited screeching noises pic.twitter.com/tuDUjiYVS4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2025

Capitals’ Third Jersey Schedule for 2025-26

Oct. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 5 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. New York Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Mar. 3 vs. Utah Mammoth, 5 p.m.

Mar. 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 12:30 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.