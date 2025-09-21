It’s preseason time! Today, the Washington Capitals visit Boston to face the Bruins in their first preseason game of 2025-26.

You won’t see veteran names like Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, or Tom Wilson in the lineup. Ovechkin, especially, has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the beginning of training camp.

However, you will see a lot of young up-and-comers getting a taste of NHL action. There are also experienced players looking for something to prove with the franchise. 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic will make his Capitals debut today. Sonny Milano returns after missing all but three games in 2024-25 due to an injury. Hendrix Lapierre hopes to make an impression in what could be his last chance with Washington.

The puck drop is set for 5:00 pm at TD Garden in Boston. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or listen to it on The Team 980.

https://twitter.com/Capitals/status/1969514474651439246

Capitals Projected Lines

Forwards

Milano-Lapierre-Beauvillier

Duhaime-Dowd-Frank

Miroshnichenko-Rybinski-Triniyev

Lakovic-Mateiko-Smallman

Defensemen

Chisholm-van Riemsdyk

Rosen-Iorio

Muggli-Chesley

Goalies

Thompson

Bjorkland