It’s preseason time! Today, the Washington Capitals visit Boston to face the Bruins in their first preseason game of 2025-26.
You won’t see veteran names like Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, or Tom Wilson in the lineup. Ovechkin, especially, has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the beginning of training camp.
However, you will see a lot of young up-and-comers getting a taste of NHL action. There are also experienced players looking for something to prove with the franchise. 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic will make his Capitals debut today. Sonny Milano returns after missing all but three games in 2024-25 due to an injury. Hendrix Lapierre hopes to make an impression in what could be his last chance with Washington.
The puck drop is set for 5:00 pm at TD Garden in Boston. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or listen to it on The Team 980.
Capitals Projected Lines
Forwards
Milano-Lapierre-Beauvillier
Duhaime-Dowd-Frank
Miroshnichenko-Rybinski-Triniyev
Lakovic-Mateiko-Smallman
Defensemen
Chisholm-van Riemsdyk
Rosen-Iorio
Muggli-Chesley
Goalies
Thompson
Bjorkland
