The Washington Capitals’ 2025 training camp is set to begin this Thursday at Medstar Capitals Iceplex. This will be the team’s 18th training camp to take place at the facility in Arlington, VA.

The Capitals announced the training camp roster ahead of Caps Media Day on Thursday. It consists of 37 forwards, 18 defensemen, and seven goalies broken up into three groups: A, B, and C.

Notable names like Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and John Carlson will be available for media.

The full roster is below.

Get ready for #ALLCAPS Training Camp, in partnership with @MedStarHealth, and our 2025-26 roster!



Beginning this Thursday, all on-ice sessions at @MedStarIceplex will be open to the public and free of charge.



For more info, visit https://t.co/DyrYUDIeLb pic.twitter.com/j3sgcIAgFz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 16, 2025

The roster features many notable names who return from last year and years past. There are also many younger players who just took part in Caps Rookie Camp in Annapolis, MD.

This will be Ovechkin’s 21st team rookie camp, as he is about to turn 40 on Wednesday. Carlson and Wilson are also veteran names to keep an eye on at training camp. Other fan favorites like Connor McMichael, Dylan Strome, and Aliaksei Protas will get a lot of attention too.

Among the players returning from rookie camp, Ryan Leonard is most likely to make the Capitals’ roster. Meanwhile, others will start the season with the AHL’s Hershey Bears or ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.