The start of the 2025-26 NHL season is just around the corner for the Washington Capitals, and will officially begin when training camp opens next week. But before household names like Ovechkin, Carlson, and Wilson take the ice, the 2025 rookie camp begins this Friday. The organization’s prospects could potentially set themselves up to earn a job with the Capitals this season.

Here are five players to keep an eye on during Capitals Rookie Camp.

Ryan Leonard

Now here’s a guy most likely to make the Capitals’ roster opening night. Back on March 31st, Ryan Leonard signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club. The 20-year-old forward then made his NHL debut the next day. He scored his first career goal on April 4th and was a key contributor to Washington’s 2025 playoff run.

PLAY FREE BIRD!!! RYAN LEONARD HAS HIS FIRST CAREER GOAL 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZgGVl3naOh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2025

Leonard was drafted 8th overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft. However, he decided to stay with Boston College the following season, becoming a collegiate star. As a freshman, Leonard recorded 31 goals and 29 assists in 41 games. The next season as a sophomore, he led the NCAA with 30 goals, while also recording 19 assists.

Leonard also has some international play experience under his belt. He represented the United States in the World U18 Championships, winning a silver medal in 2022 and a gold in 2023. The forward then played in the World Juniors, winning a gold medal in both 2024 and 2025.

With this type of experience at just 20 years old, Leonard is sure to expand on that throughout his NHL career. He is projected to start on the third line for Washington this coming season.

Lynden Lakovic

Lynden Lakovic is someone who could make a splash during both rookie and training camp. This past summer, the 18-year-old was selected 27th overall by Washington in the 2025 NHL Draft. With every NHL first-round pick, there comes a lot of hype and high expectations.

The Canadian left wing is coming off a stellar season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He established single-season career highs in goals (27), assists (31), points (58), and power play goals (7). Lakovic was able to accomplish these stats despite appearing in only 47 regular season games.

Terik Parascak

Parascak is back for another rookie camp after being the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Back in April, the 19-year-old forward was loaned to Hershey after spending time with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars.

During the 2023-24 season, Parascak recorded 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games with the Cougars. After getting drafted by the Capitals the following summer, the right wing had another impressive season with Prince George. He posted 82 points (28 goals, 54 assists) in 59 games.

Parascak made his Hershey Bears debut in their final regular season game this past April. He gained more experience with the team during their postseason run.

Andrew Cristall

Andrew Cristall is expected to be a key piece for the organization this season, whether it’s with the Capitals or Bears. The 19-year-old forward was a highlight in last year’s training camp and should offer similar results this time around. Then, he was one of the final cuts after playing four preseason games and recorded two goals and one assist.

Cristall was selected 40th overall in the second round of the 2023 draft. The forward is coming off a solid season for both Kelowna and Spokane in the WHL. He won the Bob Clarke Trophy as the league’s top scorer with 132 points (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 games.

Ilya Protas

Ilya Protas should be a familiar name to Capitals fans because of his older brother Aliaksei. Fun fact, Ilya was selected in the third round of the 2024 draft, while Aliaksei was also picked in the third round in 2019. The 18-year-old forward is expected to make a huge impact for the franchise much like his older brother has.

Protas was re-assigned to Hershey back in April after spending time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Last season, the youngster recorded 124 points (50 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games with the Windsor Spitfires. Protas is expected to begin this coming season with the Bears.