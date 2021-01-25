NHL suspends ex-Coyotes GM John Chayka for 2021

Oct 14, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; The Arizona Coyotes logo is reflected on the ice prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL has suspended former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka for the duration of 2021 for “conduct detrimental to the league and game,” according to reports.

TSN and SportsNet reported the suspension Monday, citing a memo sent by the league to every team. Chayka departed as GM of the Coyotes last July with the team saying he “quit” with three years remaining on his contract.

As a result, Chayka, 31, cannot be involved in any NHL business through Dec. 31.

“Chayka engaged in conduct detrimental to the league, breached his obligation to the club, and was properly terminated by the club,” the league reportedly said in the memo.

After Chayka’s departure, the Coyotes acknowledged they had violated the NHL’s combine testing policy during the 2019-20 season, resulting in the forfeiture of their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick.

Arizona hired Bill Armstrong to replace Chayka in September.

Chayka had been the Coyotes’ general manager since May 2016, when he became the youngest GM in North American professional sports history at the age of 26. He was promoted to president of hockey operations 14 months later.

Arizona hired Xavier A. Gutierrez as president and CEO on June 8, taking over from Ahron Cohen.

