NHL Rumors: Insider sheds light on challenging John Tavares contract talks with Maple Leafs

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs struck big in NFL free agency in 2018, signing center John Tavares to a seven-year deal worth $77 million. It’s a signing that was meant to get Toronto over the hump in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the franchise hasn’t advanced past the second round since the deal was signed.

Now, the 34-year-old is in the last year of that contract as Toronto battles for playoff seeding down the stretch. The focus right now is on trying to get the Maple Leafs back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1967, but contract negotiations will soon be a major storyline.

Related: NHL games today

John Tavares stats (NHL.com): 69 games played, 36 goals, 34 assists, +10, 70 points

Toronto has already had talks with Tavares’ agent, but the club has largely taken a patient approach ahead of the 6-foot-1 center’s age-35 season. Numerous long-term deals with players entering their mid-30s have backfired on teams, which is why Toronto has been careful here. However, that might have already cost them.

During an appearance on TSN 1050 radio, The Athletic‘s NHL insider Pierre LeBrun touched on contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Tavares.

“I just, I just pointed out that, by the way, you know, I think Tavares would have absolutely been willing to sign extension back in September before the season even started. Because, you know, he wants to stay here. I also, as I tweeted, totally understand the Leafs wanting to wait, you know, to see how, how he was again this year, as he gets older. And to your point, Marner’s situation. So totally get. I probably would have waited too if the Leafs. But the point I made Saturday night in that tweet, was very simply, and it’s, it’s hardly earth shattering. Whatever number Tavares would have probably been willing to do in September will have gone up now, at the end of this year.” Pierre LeBrun on contract talks between John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs (H/T NHLrumors.com)

John Tavares contract (PuckPedia): $11 million salary in 2024-’25, NHL free agent this summer

As LeBrun explained, Tavares’ likely contract demands will be increasing from his previous demands because of what’s unfolded this season. The All-Star center has a shot at his first 40-goal season since 2018-’19 and he’s recorded his second-highest powerplay goals total (12) since his last season with the New York Islanders.

Just as integral, the NHL salary cap is exploding from $88 million this season to $95.5 million next season and $104 million in 2026-’27. With that explosion in league revenue, salaries for players will climb as a result. In a contract year, the timing and production worked out perfectly for Tavares.

“I still think he’s probably willing to take less in here than, than on the open market, for sure. But that, but two things can be true here. That doesn’t mean that the number isn’t slightly higher now than it was in September. It has to be. Like, why would it stay the same?” Pierre LeBrun on John Tavares’ willingness to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a discount

The Maple Leafs will try and sign Tavares to a new deal, but it’s clear the organization remains apprehensive about a multi-year contract and the AAV will now be even higher. If Toronto isn’t willing to pay him, the increased NHL salary cap will help Tavares find another willing spender coming off his 70-point season.