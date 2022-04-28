NHL roundup: Stars snag final playoff berth

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Dallas eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the evening four points behind the Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Travis Boyd scored from in front at 1:43 of the extra frame for the Coyotes, who erased a 3-0, third-period deficit to force overtime. Anton Stralman, Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton (two assists) scored while Harri Sateri made 26 saves for Arizona, which posted its second straight victory.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, Jani Hakanpaa and Miro Heiskanen scored and Joe Pavelski logged two assists for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves.

Canadiens 4, Rangers 3

Jeff Petry snapped an 18-game drought by collecting two goals — including the game-winner with 30.7 seconds left — as visiting Montreal ended a nine-game losing streak by edging New York.

Petry scored in the final minute of the second period before firing a shot over the glove of Alexandar Georgiev to cap his seventh career two-goal game. Ryan Poehling scored in the first and Mike Hoffman scored in the third for the Canadiens, who have the fewest points in the NHL.

Ryan Reaves, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome all scored for the Rangers, who lost for the third straight time. New York scratched its four leading scorers — Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Adam Fox — with its playoff positioning secured.

Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Tyler Johnson scored the winner in the seventh round of the shootout and Taylor Raddysh netted two goals as Chicago ended the playoff hopes of visiting Vegas with a shootout victory.

The loss was the third consecutive defeat by shootout for Vegas, which failed to convert on all 17 of its attempts in those defeats. It marked the first time in the franchise’s five seasons that the Golden Knights failed to make the playoffs.

Max Pacioretty, Amadio and Alec Martinez scored goals and Chandler Stephenson had three assists for Vegas, which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-2-3). Caleb Jones had a goal for Chicago, and Sam Lafferty had two assists.

Jets 4, Flyers 0

Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first career shutout, Kyle Connor posted his 46th goal and two assists to set a Winnipeg single-season points record, and the Jets rolled past visiting Philadelphia.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler each had a goal with an assist while Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded his career-high 28th goal for the Jets. With an empty-netter, Connor posted his 92nd point to top Wheeler’s records from 2017-18 and ’18-19 for the most in a season since the franchise’s relocation to Winnipeg (2011-12).

Felix Sandstrom made 23 saves for the Flyers, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.

Kings 5, Kraken 3

Lias Andersson scored his first goal of the season to break a tie early in the third period as Los Angeles won at Seattle.

Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Kings. Jonathan Quick made 37 saves.

Jared McCann, Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, who blew a 2-0 lead for the third time in their past four games, all losses. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 of 27 shots.

–Field Level Media