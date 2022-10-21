NHL roundup: Sabres top Flames behind Alex Tuch’s hat trick

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Tuch produced his first career hat trick to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres earn a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt each added a goal and an assist while Rasmus Dahlin also scored for the Sabres. Buffalo’s Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists, and Owen Power and Jacob Bryson had two assists apiece. Eric Comrie made 40 saves for the victory.

Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Dan Vladar after the first period. Vladar made 17 saves in relief.

Tuch extended his goal streak to three games 46 seconds into the second period. Dahlin has scored in each of the Sabres’ first four games, the longest season-opening goal streak by a blue-liner in NHL history.

Oilers 6, Hurricanes 4

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists as host Edmonton handed Carolina its first loss of the season, despite Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov’s hat trick.

Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl scored the other Edmonton goals. McDavid’s goal was an empty-net tally with 10 seconds to play. Hyman and Draisaitl each contributed an assist, and Jack Campbell made 36 saves for the win.

Martin Necas scored Carolina’s fourth goal to go with an earlier assist. Sebastian Aho logged three assists for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two. The Hurricanes fell in their fourth game of the campaign. Last season, they won their first nine games.

Penguins 6, Kings 1

Jeff Petry had a goal and two assists as Pittsburgh smacked visiting Los Angeles to improve to 3-0-0 at home.

Jan Rutta, Jake Guentzel, Rickard Rakell, Jeff Carter and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots as Mike Sullivan posted his 300th win as Pittsburgh coach. Guentzel left in the third period after being hit by a shot in the right ear.

Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings, who had been 3-0-0 on the road. Los Angeles goaltender Cal Petersen allowed three goals on nine shots in the first, then was replaced by Jonathan Quick, who made 22 saves.

Bruins 2, Ducks 1 (SO)

Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout as Boston edged past visiting Anaheim.

After the previous six combined attempts were unsuccessful, Hall beat Anaheim goaltender John Gibson five-hole to give the home team an extra point. Hall also scored Boston’s lone goal of regulation in the second period.

Massachusetts native Frank Vatrano scored the only Ducks goal.

Sharks 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime as visiting San Jose beat New York for its first win of the season. Karlsson snapped San Jose’s five-game losing streak with a spectacular sequence in the opening moments of overtime.

After Tomas Hertl won an offensive zone faceoff from Vincent Trocheck, Karlsson gained possession in the middle of the slot, skated around New York star Artemi Panarin and dished the puck to Timo Meier while falling to the ice. Instead of taking the shot, Meier went behind the net and found the defenseman wide open on the right side for the game-winner into the vacated right side of the net.

Karlsson’s dramatic game-winner gave San Jose coach David Quinn his first win with his new team in his return to New York. Quinn was 98-87-25 in 208 regular-season games with the Rangers in three seasons.

Maple Leafs 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Nicholas Robertson scored his second goal of the game at 3:46 of overtime as host Toronto handed Dallas its first loss of the season.

Auston Matthews set up Robertson on a two-on-one breakout for the winning goal to give Toronto its third win to cap a four-game homestand.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto. Michael Bunting added two assists while goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves. Luke Glendening and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars, who got 40 saves from Scott Wedgewood.

Devils 4, Islanders 1

Ondrej Palat scored twice and Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves while carrying a shutout deep into the third period as New Jersey prevailed in Elmont, N.Y., for its second straight win.

Jack Hughes opened the scoring in the second and Nico Hischier scored an empty-netter in the final minute of the third for the Devils, who outshot the Islanders 42-17.

Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves for the Islanders, who scored a combined 12 goals in winning their previous two games. New York finished 2-2-0 on a season-opening four-game homestand. Anders Lee scored with 3:16 left to avert a shutout.

Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

Jack Eichel scored twice to highlight a four-goal first period and Adin Hill made 26 saves to help lead Vegas to a victory over Winnipeg in Las Vegas.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, Alex Pietrangelo had two assists and Chandler Stephenson also scored a goal for the Golden Knights. The four goals in the first period tied for the second most in any period in franchise history.

Neal Pionk had a goal and an assist and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg, which was playing its third road game in four nights. David Rittich, making his Jets debut, finished with 27 saves.

Blue Jackets 5, Predators 3

Johnny Gaudreau had two goals as part of a huge third-period comeback for Columbus, which twice rallied from two goals down to beat visiting Nashville.

Nick Blankenburg had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, while Yegor Chinakhov had two assists. Jake Bean and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Yakov Trenin and Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Colton Sissons contributed two assists and Ryan Johansen scored the Predators’ other goal, while Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots.

Senators 5, Capitals 2

Drake Batherson scored twice, Shane Pinto notched the go-ahead goal, and Ottawa rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat visiting Washington.

Tyler Motte had a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk had two assists and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves as the Senators won their second straight.

Anthony Mantha scored his third goal in five games for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.

Canadiens 6, Coyotes 2

Top overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first career goal and captain Nick Suzuki converted a penalty shot, both in the second period, to fuel Montreal to a victory over Arizona.

The Canadiens also got first period goals from Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher to get off to a 5-0 start. Sean Monahan added an empty-net tally in the third. For the Coyotes, Travis Boyd scored and set up a goal, and J.J. Moser also tallied.

Jake Allen made 25 saves in his return to the crease after missing Montreal’s last game. Connor Ingram turned aside 24 shots in his Coyotes debut.

Wild 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Kirill Kaprizov scored at 3:02 of overtime during a delayed penalty to lift Minnesota to a win against Vancouver in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, Mats Zuccarello had two goals and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for the Wild, who had given up 20 goals through their first three games — all losses.

Nils Aman had a goal and an assist for his first NHL points, Dakota Joshua also had a goal and an assist and Thatcher Demko made 33 saves for the Canucks, who are the NHL’s lone winless team.

