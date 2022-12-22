NHL roundup: Roman Josi sets Predators’ all time scoring mark in win

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville captain Roman Josi scored once and added an assist to become the franchise’s all-time points leader while pacing the Predators to a 4-2 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Nino Niederreiter, Matt Duchene and Thomas Novak also scored for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen collected two assists, and goaltender Juuse Saros made 37 saves.

Connor Murphy collected one goal and one assist, while MacKenzie Entwistle tallied for the cellar-dwelling Blackhawks, who have lost eight straight games, all in regulation, and are on a 1-15-1 spiral. Goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.

Josi moved ahead of David Legwand for the most points in Predators history with 567. Josi joined Ray Bourque (Boston Bruins) as the only defensemen who are the all-time leading scorer of an active NHL franchise.

Avalanche 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, and Colorado beat Montreal in Denver.

Rantanen picked up the puck in his own crease and passed it to Devon Toews. Toews gave it back to Rantanen and he beat Allen with a wrister for his 22nd goal. Rantanen added an assist on Artturi Lehkonen’s goal and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 19 shots for Colorado, which finished its homestand 4-1.

In his second game with the Canadiens since he was recalled from the AHL earlier in the week, Anthony Richard scored his first NHL goal on the first shot of the game. Jake Allen made 34 saves for Montreal.

Devils 4, Panthers 2

Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich provided the go-ahead goal with 9:50 left in the third period as New Jersey ended its six-game losing streak with a win in Sunrise, Fla.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves for his first win since Nov. 1. Teammate Dougie Hamilton added two assists, and Tomas Tatar had an empty-net goal. It was Bratt’s eighth career two-goal game. He has yet to record a hat trick in his career.

The Panthers got goals from Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen. Anton Lundell, who hadn’t played since Dec. 1 due to an upper-body injury, added an assist after missing nine games. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Red Wings 7, Lightning 4

Michael Rasmussen had two goals and two assists and Dylan Larkin added two goals and an assist as host Detroit snapped a six-game winless streak by defeating Tampa Bay.

David Perron contributed a goal and two assists while Olli Maatta and Elmer Soderblom also scored for the Red Wings, who hadn’t won since a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. Detroit’s Ville Husso made 34 saves.

Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs the previous night. Alex Killorn and Brayden Point added goals and Brian Elliott made 24 saves.

Knights 5, Coyotes 2

Mark Stone scored two goals, including one short-handed, and also had an assist to highlight a four-goal third period and lead Vegas to a victory over Arizona in Las Vegas.

It was the third two-goal game of the season for Stone, who also scored a power-play goal to become the first player in franchise history to score both a short-handed and power-play goal in the same game. William Carrier, Daniil Miromanov and Michael Amadio also scored goals for Vegas.

Christian Fischer had a goal and an assist and Juuso Valimaki also scored for Arizona, which suffered its ninth straight loss to the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Wild 4, Ducks 1

Matt Boldy scored the go-ahead goal with just over 15 minutes remaining, Connor Dewar, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored and visiting Minnesota extended its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over Anaheim.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves in his 22nd career victory over the Ducks as Minnesota won the opener of a three-game trip. The Wild earned their 13th consecutive victory over the Ducks.

Mason McTavish scored a goal for the Ducks, while Lukas Dostal made 38 saves in his fourth consecutive start and sixth appearance on the season. Anaheim’s top goaltenders, John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz, are close to returning from injuries.

Oilers 6, Stars 3

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal and two assists and Edmonton defeated host Dallas to end a three-game winless streak (0-1-2).

At 11:46 of the third period, Edmonton’s Warren Foegele blasted a one-timer slap shot from the right circle for his 100th NHL point. Connor McDavid and Janmark later put the game out of reach. Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 24 of 27 shots to end a personal three-game losing streak.

The Stars took just their third regulation loss in their past 12 games (7-3-2). Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored, while Mason Marchment had two assists. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 28 of 33 shots.

