NHL roundup: Phil Kessel breaks ironman mark, scores 400th goal

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Kessel reached two NHL milestones, William Karlsson scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights earned a 4-2 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Kessel, 35, skated in his 990th consecutive NHL contest, eclipsing Keith Yandle’s mark to become the league’s new ironman. He also recorded career goal No. 400 — becoming the 12th U.S.-born player to reach the mark.

Shea Theodore added a goal and an assist for Vegas, and Adin Hill won for the third time in three starts by making 29 saves.

Nico Sturm scored for the second straight game, Matt Nieto netted on a breakaway and James Reimer stopped 27 shots as the Sharks took their third straight home loss to start the season.

Avalanche 3, Rangers 2 (SO)

Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves in his return to New York and then made three more in a shootout as Colorado beat the Rangers.

Evan Rodrigues netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout as the defending Stanley Cup champions survived blowing a pair of one-goal leads.

Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the first period and Logan O’Connor netted a short-handed goal in the opening minute of the third. The Rangers got goals from Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots.

Flames 4, Penguins 1

Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as Calgary blew out visiting Pittsburgh and improved to 5-1-0 on the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary’s other goals, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots. Kadri, who four goals and five assists, became the 12th player in Flames history to begin a season with points in six or more straight games.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, who got 32 saves from Casey DeSmith.

Bruins 3, Stars 1

David Pastrnak logged a goal and an assist while Taylor Hall scored the winner with 1:03 left in the second period as Boston beat visiting Dallas.

Patrice Bergeron also lit the lamp for the Bruins, who have won three straight and are 5-0-0 on home ice. Linus Ullmark (30 saves) earned his fifth win in as many starts.

Wyatt Johnston scored the lone goal and Boston University product Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars. Oettinger was 4-0-0 to begin the night.

Devils 6, Red Wings 2

Jesper Bratt tallied two goals and an assist to lead New Jersey to a win at Detroit.

Jack Hughes added a goal and an assist for New Jersey, which outshot Detroit 41-22. Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves.

Dominik Kubalik recorded a goal and an assist for Detroit, and Dylan Larkin scored the other goal (the first of the game). Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 35 shots.

Coyotes 6, Blue Jackets 3

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had two goals and an assist and Clayton Keller added two assists as Arizona ended its season-opening, six-game road trip with a win over at Columbus.

Zack Kassian, Dylan Guenther, Jack McBain and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes, who got 30 saves from Connor Ingram.

The Blue Jackets fell behind 5-0 before getting third-period goals from Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke. Daniil Tarasov stopped 8 of 12 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins, who saved eight of 12 shots.

Wild 3, Canadiens 1

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Minnesota emerged with a win over host Montreal.

Brandon Duhaime added a goal and an assist for the Wild, who improved to 2-0-1 in the past three games. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the victory.

Cole Caufield scored and Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Canadiens, who lost their second game in a row to close a 2-2-0 homestand.

Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2

Host Chicago killed five second-period penalties — including a five-on-three PK — and Alex Stalock made 29 saves in a victory over Florida.

Chicago has won four straight games. In the past three, Chicago rallied from 2-0, first-period deficits. On Tuesday, however, the Blackhawks led 2-0 in the first. Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks’ offense with one goal and one assist. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews (empty-netter) had Chicago’s other goals.

Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers, who went 0-for-6 on power plays. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots.

Kraken 5, Sabres 1

Seattle jumped out to an early lead and never looked back while routing Buffalo for its first home win of the season.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Tanev and Vince Dunn each had two assists for the Kraken. Martin Jones made 15 saves.

Dylan Cozens scored and Eric Comrie made 19 saves for the Sabres, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Kings 4, Lightning 2

Gabriel Vilardi tallied a goal and assist for Los Angeles in a win against visiting Tampa Bay.

Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings, who ended a 10-game losing streak against Tampa Bay.

Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning in the opener of their three-game trip through California.

–Field Level Media