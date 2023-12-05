NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov continues tear in Lightning’s win

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a record-tying outing, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots and the host Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Monday night.

The NHL’s leader in points with 42 in 25 games, Kucherov scored the contest’s first goal to stretch his point streak to 10 games.

His assist on the second marker of the night gave him 10 consecutive games with a helper, matching the franchise record. Martin St. Louis had 10-game streaks in 2006-07 and 2009-10, and Brad Richards had a 10-game run in 2005-06.

Vasilevskiy recorded his 33rd career shutout and his first of the season. Anthony Cirelli scored twice and Luke Glendening also potted a goal for Tampa Bay, which snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for Dallas, which fell to 2-2-2 in its past six games.

Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

Sean Couturier scored at the 3:55 mark of overtime to lift host Philadelphia past Pittsburgh. It was Couturier’s second overtime goal this season and the sixth of his career.

Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers, who swept the home-and-home matchup with their in-state rival. The Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Travis Konecny added two assists Monday, including the primary pass on the game-winner. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Coyotes 6, Capitals 0

Arizona erupted for five goals in the first period and cruised to a win over Washington in Tempe, Ariz.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice to extend his goal streak to three games for the Coyotes, who have won five straight. Alex Kerfoot and Clayton Keller each had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, and Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad added a goal apiece. Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper allowed three goals on five shots before being lifted in the first period for Charlie Lindgren, who stopped 19 of 22 shots.

Canadiens 4, Kraken 2

Sean Monahan scored twice to lead Montreal to a win over visiting Seattle.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist, Tanner Pearson also scored and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their past four games (1-2-1).

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, Jared McCann also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for the Kraken, who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Jets 2, Hurricanes 1

Laurent Brossoit made 42 saves in a rare start as Winnipeg held off visiting Carolina.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Mark Scheifele had two assists. The Jets have won their past two games and are 10-4-0 in their last 14.

Martin Necas scored the only goal for the Hurricanes, even though Carolina outshot Winnipeg by a 43-22 margin. Brossoit was playing in just his sixth game of the season, on a rare night off for regular starter Connor Hellebuyck.

Blues 2, Golden Knights 1 (OT)

Pavel Buchnevich scored 38 seconds into overtime to give St. Louis a victory over host Vegas.

Buchnevich, left alone at the bottom of the right circle during a defensive mixup by the Golden Knights, took a pass from Robert Thomas and then fired a wrist shot inside the near post for the game-winner. It was his ninth goal of the season.

Alexey Toropchenko also scored a goal and Colton Parayko added two assists for St. Louis, which has alternated wins and losses for seven games. Jordan Binnington finished with 33 saves to improve to 8-2-4 in his career against Vegas.

