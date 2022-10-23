NHL roundup: Lightning topple Islanders again

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as the host Tampa Bay Lightning won on consecutive nights by beating the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night.

Corey Perry, Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott won for the first time in two starts by stopping 32 of 35 shots. Steven Stamkos, the NHL’s leading goal scorer, failed to tally and had his five-game goal streak end.

The Lightning, who beat the host Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime Friday, improved to 8-2 in their past 10 games against the Islanders.

Matt Martin, Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who lost their second straight game and fifth consecutive against the Lightning. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves.

After playing their first 13 games on the road last season while their new arena was being completed, the Islanders were competing in their first away match in the season’s fifth game.

Devils 2, Sharks 1

Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored second-period goals to lead New Jersey to a victory over visiting San Jose.

The clubs went into the first intermission knotted at zeros, but the Devils had already tilted the ice and carried that momentum into the second frame.

However, it was the middle frame that was the difference in the contest. The Devils outshot the visiting Sharks 20-8 in the period and 36-22 overall.

Bruins 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Taylor Hall ripped home a one-time feed from David Pastrnak with 10.2 seconds left in overtime as host Boston downed Minnesota.

Hall led the Bruins offensively with three points (one goal, two assists), while David Krejci (two assists) and Pastrnak (one goal, one assist) had two apiece. Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves as Boston earned its second straight win beyond regulation.

Jared Spurgeon (one goal, one assist) and Mats Zuccarello (two assists) led Minnesota with multi-point efforts.

Senators 6, Coyotes 2

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals as Ottawa defeated visiting Arizona.

Shane Pinto and Tyler Motte each had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 20 saves for Ottawa, which has won three in a row.

Dylan Guenther scored his first NHL goal, Clayton Keller also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for Arizona, which has lost four of the first five in its six-game road trip to begin the season.

Flames 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Tyler Toffoli scored the winner with 30 seconds remaining in overtime as Calgary rallied for a victory against visiting Carolina.

Nazem Kadri had a goal, and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary, which improved to 2-1-0 on its eight-game homestand. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Sebastian Aho and Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina, which dropped to 2-1-1 on its five-game trip, which concludes Monday in Vancouver. Antti Raanta stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Blues 2, Oilers 0

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for his 11th career shutout as visiting St. Louis defeated Edmonton.

Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues, who have won their first three games to open the season. Jack Campbell stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Oilers, who are just 2-3 during their season-opening six-game homestand.

The Blues controlled the first eight minutes of the game and scored the game’s first goal on a power play. Vladimir Tarasenko dropped a pass back to Krug at the center point for a one-time blast that beat Campbell for a 1-0 lead.

Capitals 4, Kings 3

Marcus Johansson capped a rally with the tiebreaking goal at 14:35 of the third period as Washington defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Nic Dowd, John Carlson and Lars Eller also scored third-period goals for the Capitals, who won for the third time in their past four games, and Dmitry Orlov had three assists. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists, and Sean Durzi and Phillip Danault also tallied for the Kings, who wrapped up a five-game trip by going 3-2-0. Trevor Moore had two assists and Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Stars 5, Canadiens 2

Joe Pavelski notched his sixth career hat trick, and first with Dallas, and added an assist, as the visiting Stars continued their strong start with a victory over Montreal.

Entering with nine goals and 12 assists in 21 career games versus Montreal, the 38-year-old Pavelski scored in each period for his first hat trick since Feb. 24, 2019, at Detroit, while with San Jose.

Jason Robertson added a goal with an assist, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn each had two assists, Esa Lindell also scored and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars, who have earned at least one point in their opening five contests (4-0-1) for the first time since 2009-10.

Penguins 6, Blue Jackets 3

Sidney Crosby’s second point of the night was the go-ahead goal in the third period as visiting Pittsburgh erased two early two-goal deficits to beat Columbus.

At 3-3, Crosby was wide open near the right hash marks and blasted a one-timer off a feed from Brian Dumoulin at the left point that sailed over goaltender Elvis Merzlikins’ right shoulder at 5:38.

Josh Archibald tallied a goal, Jan Rutta scored and added a helper, and Kasperi Kapanen had two assists for the Penguins.

Flyers 3, Predators 1

Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists in Philadelphia’s win at Nashville.

Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, Zack MacEwen also scored, and Carter Hart made 31 saves for the Flyers, who have won four of five to start the season.

Matt Duchene scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators, who won their first two games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic, but are 0-4-1 since returning.

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues scored goals, and visiting Colorado beat Vegas.

Alexandar Georgiev turned away 33 shots to help Colorado end a two-game losing streak to kick off a four-game road trip.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel had two assists each and Logan Thompson had 22 saves for the Golden Knights.

Maple Leafs 4, Jets 1

John Tavares scored two goals and Toronto opened a five-game road trip by beating Winnipeg.

David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row. Auston Matthews added three assists, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Toronto.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who have lost two in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Sabres 5, Canucks 1

Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help visiting Buffalo to a win against Vancouver.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund each had two assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight. Craig Anderson made 29 saves. With the tally, Dahlin became the first defenseman in Sabres history to record a five-game goal streak at any point in a season. He also became the first defenseman in NHL history to begin a season with a five-game goal streak.

Conor Garland scored and Thatcher Demko made 22 saves for the Canucks, who are winless through their first six games.

–Field Level Media