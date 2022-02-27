NHL roundup: Leafs post wild 10-7 win over Wings

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ondrej Kase (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Marner had his first career four-goal game to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 10-7 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in a wild offensive game.

Marner also picked up two assists in the first game since 2011 to feature 17 goals combined. Toronto’s Michael Bunting logged a goal and four assists, and teammate Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists. Lucas Raymond had two goals and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit.

After Toronto held a 7-2 lead going into the third, Detroit mounted a furious comeback, scoring four goals in the first 5:21 of the third to make it 7-6 Maple Leafs. Toronto briefly quelled the rally with 12:56 remaining on a goal by Ilya Mikheyev, but Detroit made it 8-7 with 12:15 left on a goal by Raymond.

However, Toronto’s Ondrej Kase scored a backbreaking short-handed goal with 9:27 remaining to make it 9-7 Maple Leafs. Marner then added his fourth goal of the game with 4:19 remaining.

Lightning 3, Predators 2

Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos posted a goal and two assists as the Lightning won their first outdoor game, beating the Predators in the NHL Stadium Series match at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Nikita Kucherov produced a goal and an assist, Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning, who finished with a 5-1-0 record in February.

Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg collected goals and Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots for the Predators, who fell to 0-2-0 outdoors. Nashville lost 5-2 to the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl stadium on Jan. 1, 2020.

Flames 7, Wild 3

Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist as host Calgary defeated Minnesota.

Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist for the Flames, who bounced back from a 7-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday that ended a 10-game winning streak. Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for Calgary, which has won 11 straight at home.

Frederick Gaudreau scored in his second straight game for the Wild, who have lost 5 of 6 and finished 1-3-0 on their road trip. Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves.

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored 26 seconds apart in the third period to rally visiting Colorado to a victory in Las Vegas.

Colorado trailed 2-1 before Jack Johnson’s blast from the point caromed in off the right thigh of Compher and inside the right post at the 5:40 mark of the final period. MacKinnon, who attempted a career-high 14 shots while scoring twice Friday in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets, followed with his 15th goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas, which lost for just the second time in 23 games this season (21-2-0) when leading going into the third period.

Penguins 1, Rangers 0

Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and Evgeni Malkin scored the game’s only goal 5:09 into the third period as Pittsburgh blanked visiting New York.

Jarry, who was pulled midway through Pittsburgh’s 6-1 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, earned his 11th career shutout and first against the Rangers. The division rivals played for the first of four times this season.

The Rangers had won their previous two games and were 5-0-1 in their previous six. New York’s Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots.

Kings 5, Islanders 2

Phillip Danault and Matt Roy scored fewer than five minutes apart early in the first period for host Los Angeles, which beat New York for its fifth consecutive win.

Quinton Byfield and Brendan Lemieux scored in the second period and Trevor Moore collected an empty-netter in the third for the Kings. Cal Petersen made 26 saves.

Anders Lee scored in the second period and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored late in the third for the Islanders, who fell to 1-1-1 on a five-game Western Conference road trip. New York lost star center Mathew Barzal to an apparent leg injury.

Oilers 4, Panthers 3

Derek Ryan scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick, leading Edmonton to a win in Sunrise, Fla.

Aleksander Barkov scored two power-play goals for Florida, which lost its third consecutive home game after going 23-3-0 in its first 26.

Mikko Koskinen earned the victory for the Oilers by making 44 saves — many of them on breakaways or odd-man rushes.

Flyers 2, Capitals 1

Cam Atkinson scored one goal and set up the other as host Philadelphia edged Washington to snap a six-game losing streak.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, who sat out the previous two games with an eye infection, made 27 saves. Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia.

T.J. Oshie, playing his second game after returning from a long-term upper-body injury, scored Washington’s only goal. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves.

Canadiens 2, Senators 1

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice to help visiting Montreal edge Ottawa.

The Canadiens have won five in a row after losing their first three games under interim coach Martin St. Louis. Andrew Hammond made 26 saves for Montreal.

Colin White, in his season debut after recovering from preseason shoulder surgery, scored for the Senators. Matt Murray made 30 saves.

Bruins 3, Sharks 1

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as Boston defeated host San Jose for its fourth straight win.

Patrice Bergeron also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves for the Bruins, who have won four in a row. Swayman improved to 4-0-1 in his past five starts.

Timo Meier scored and James Reimer made 34 saves in his 11th consecutive start for San Jose, which is 1-4-4 in its past nine games.

–Field Level Media