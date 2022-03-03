NHL roundup: Kraken beat struggling Preds, end 7-game skid

Mar 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Colin Blackwell (43) scores a goal against defenseman Roman Josi (59) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle defeated Nashville 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Blackwell and Calle Jarnkrok scored against their former team as the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the visiting Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Alex Wennberg and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle, which rallied from a two-goal deficit, and Chris Driedger made 19 saves. Blackwell and Gourde added one assist apiece.

Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville and Roman Josi had two assists. Philip Tomasino also tallied, and Juuse Saros stopped 27 of 31 shots as the Predators lost for the sixth time in eight games.

With the score tied early in the third and the Predators on the power play, Blackwell sent a clearing pass down the ice and followed the play as Gourde outmuscled Filip Forsberg for the puck behind the Nashville net. Gourde fed Blackwell, and he succeeded on his third attempt to get the puck past Saros for the winning, short-handed tally.

Rangers 5, Blues 3

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 8:20 remaining as New York prevailed after blowing a two-goal lead against visiting St. Louis.

New York’s recovery occurred after St. Louis took the lead on three straight shots by Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and David Perron in a span of 2:14 late in the second period.

The Rangers had jumped on top 2-0 thanks to goals by Alexis Lafreniere and Ryan Strome. Patrik Nemeth, Kreider and Artemi Panarin (empty net) scored in the third period for New York. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, while St. Louis’ Ville Husso made 24 saves.

Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 1

Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Buffalo defeated host Toronto to end a six-game losing streak.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. Jacob Bryson, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored in the win, while Dylan Cozens added two assists. Craig Anderson made 29 saves for Buffalo.

Rasmus Sandin scored for the Maple Leafs, whose three-game winning streak ended. Petr Mrazek, making two consecutive starts for the first time this season, stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

Stars 4, Kings 3

Ryan Suter had a goal and an assist to highlight a four-goal second period for host Dallas, which rallied to end Los Angeles’ road winning streak.

Alexander Radulov, playing in his 500th NHL game, scored the game-winner and Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas, which moved into a tie with Edmonton for the second wild card spot in Western Conference with 63 points.

Arthur Kaliyev had two goals and Phillip Danault also scored for Los Angeles, which had its six-game road winning streak snapped. Cal Petersen finished with 39 saves.

–Field Level Media