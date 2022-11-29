NHL roundup: Knights nip Jackets in 7th round of shootout

Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Cotter scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Cotter, trying his first career NHL shootout attempt, deked Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov to his right and put a forehand shot inside the left post for the game-winner.

William Karlsson and William Carrier scored goals for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Defenseman Brayden McNabb, playing in his 600th NHL game, picked up his 100th career assist on Karlsson’s goal.

Johnny Gaudreau, a game-time decision after missing Sunday’s practice and Monday’s morning skate with an illness, had a goal and an assist, and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. Gustav Nyquist added two assists while Tarasov finished with 34 saves.

Lightning 6, Sabres 5 (OT)

Steven Stamkos fired home the game-winning goal in overtime — his second marker of the night — as Tampa Bay rallied late and edged host Buffalo.

The Lightning captain took a drop pass from Nicholas Paul and zipped in his 12th tally from the right circle past goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (19 saves) to give Tampa Bay its sixth win in the past seven games. Stamkos added an assist for a three-point game and helped the Lightning rally from a late 5-3 deficit.

Brayden Point scored twice, Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist and Corey Perry scored. Backup goaltender Brian Elliott made 32 saves to improve his all-time record against Buffalo to 20-4-2. Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Jack Quinn, Tyson Jost, Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres.

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 2

Mitchell Marner stretched his point streak to 17 games with a second-period goal and visiting Toronto completed a sweep of a four-game road trip with a win over Detroit.

Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during the point streak and can tie the club record set by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk against San Jose on Wednesday. Auston Matthews and Rasmus Sandin each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander had the other goal and Matt Murray made 42 saves.

Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Adam Erne scored Detroit’s other goal. Toronto led 2-1 after the first period.

Devils 5, Rangers 3

New Jersey overcame an early two-goal deficit, scoring four unanswered goals over a span of 22 minutes bridging the first and second periods in a win over host New York.

Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored the first two goals before Jack Hughes produced the go-ahead goal for the Devils, who have won three straight and became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in November (13-1-0). Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 35 saves.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored in a span of 1:41 early in the first for the Rangers, who have lost three straight. Vincent Trocheck pulled New York within one by scoring on the power play with 6:42 left in the third. Goalie Igor Shesterkin recorded 33 saves.

Stars 4, Blues 1

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist for visiting Dallas as it defeated St. Louis.

Ty Dellandrea, Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars and Jamie Benn had two assists. Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves to earn the victory starting in place of Jake Oettinger, who sat out the game due to illness.

Brandon Saad scored, and Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for the Blues, who lost for the third time in four games (1-3-0). The Blues cut the lead to 2-1 off a harmless-looking dump-in. Josh Leivo sent the puck behind the Dallas net, then intercepted Wedgewood’s clearing attempt along the left wall. He fired a pass to Saad for his redirection goal with 6:43 left to play before Dallas answered with a pair of goals.

Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with five seconds left in regulation, and Leon Draisaitl got the game-winner just 22 ticks into overtime as host Edmonton defeated Florida.

Oilers star Connor McDavid scored a goal and had the primary assists to Bouchard and Draisaitl to add to his league-leading point total (39). Tyson Barrie scored Edmonton’s other goal.

Four goals were scored in a wild third period. After Barrie scored, Florida scored twice. Anton Lundell tied the game 2-2 with 9:02 left in the third, and then Brandon Montour scored at 15:16 with a blast off the left post. Barrie was sprawled in the crease, but neither he nor goalie Stuart Skinner (25 saves) could stop the shot. Spencer Knight, who has taken Florida’s top goalie job away from Sergei Bobrovsky, made 36 saves.

–Field Level Media