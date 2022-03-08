NHL roundup: Kings rally, defeat Bruins in OT

Mar 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou (22) skates after the puck during overtime against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings scored in the final minute of regulation and again in overtime to record a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the host Boston Bruins on Monday night.

Andreas Athanasiou moved ahead on a partial breakaway to score an unassisted winning goal at 1:53 of the extra session.

Trevor Moore scored a game-tying, extra-attacker goal with 26 seconds left in regulation, following up Arthur Kaliyev’s long shot through traffic. Blake Lizotte also scored for Los Angeles, which finished a four-game road trip with its third consecutive victory.

Trent Frederic and Craig Smith scored goals for Boston, while third-line center Charlie Coyle had the primary assist on each. Smith added an assist on the opening goal for a multi-point game.

Avalanche 5, Islanders 4

Nathan MacKinnon scored the tiebreaking goal 4:06 into the third period as Colorado scored four times in a span of 4:21 before holding on for a victory over New York in Elmont, N.Y.

Cale Makar finished with two goals and an assist, extending his assists streak to 12 games, matching the franchise record set by current general manager Joe Sakic in 1992. J.T. Compher and former Islander Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who had lost their previous two games, just their third losing streak of the season.

Anders Lee scored his second power-play goal of the game with 8:02 remaining and Casey Cizikas struck 90 seconds later to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Flames 3, Oilers 1

Tyler Toffoli scored a pair of second-period goals as Pacific Division-leading Calgary continued its blazing-hot run with a victory over visiting Edmonton.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and an assist, while Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves as Calgary earned a point in its fifth consecutive game (4-0-1). The Flames improved to 16-2-1 since Jan. 24, and they are 12-0-1 in their past 13 home games.

Devin Shore scored a goal and Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves as the Oilers lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1). Edmonton is 2-5-1 following a five-game winning streak that came immediately after former coach Dave Tippett was fired.

Panthers 6, Sabres 1

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and Mason Marchment produced three assists as visiting Florida beat Buffalo for its third win in a row.

Brandon Montour and Anthony Duclair each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Noel Acciari, Carter Verhaeghe, and Patric Hornqvist scored Florida’s other goals, and Spencer Knight stopped 29 of 30 shots.

John Hayden had Buffalo’s goal, and Craig Anderson made 25 saves. The Sabres were only outshot by a 31-30 margin, but they went scoreless on five power-play opportunities.

Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 4

Alexander Kerfoot and Michael Bunting scored in the third period and visiting Toronto held on to defeat Columbus, which had overcome a 3-0 deficit to tie the game.

Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and Bunting each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had lost their past two games. Ilya Mikheyev also scored a goal and TJ Brodie added two assists. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the win.

Sean Kuraly, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus. Max Domi and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots.

–Field Level Media