NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Devils in shootout, extend historic run

Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in Newark, N.J.

Derek Stepan scored twice while Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also tallied for the Hurricanes, who have won 11 straight and recorded a point in 17 straight games (15-0-2) — also a franchise record. Antti Raanta made 24 saves before stopping all three Devils attempts in the shootout.

Jesper Bratt scored twice, and Jack Hughes and captain Nico Hischier added a goal apiece for the Devils, who are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games overall. Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 43 saves.

Both teams had multiple chances to win during a frantic overtime in which they combined for six shots. Raanta turned away a Hughes backhand at the doorstep to create a breakaway opportunity for Jaccob Slavin, who was stopped by Blackwood. Carolina’s Seth Jarvis and New Jersey’s Dougie Hamilton each had point-blank shots denied in the final 30 seconds.

Rangers 5, Panthers 3

Mika Zibanejad scored twice and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak, making his first start in more than two weeks, posted 32 saves as New York defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

The Rangers, who never trailed, also got one goal and one assist apiece from Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and ex-Panthers player Vincent Trocheck. Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko each had two assists. The Rangers went 2-for-4 on the power play. They had scored just once on their previous 17 man-advantage chances.

Sam Bennett, Nick Cousins and Eric Staal scored for the Panthers, who got 23 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers slipped to 1-5-0 in their past six games. They have lost two straight contests, and they haven’t won consecutive games since Dec. 1-3.

Senators 3, Sabres 1

Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to help Ottawa defeat visiting Buffalo.

Tim Stutzle scored twice, and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators, who won for the third time in their past four games.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Craig Anderson made 30 saves.

Sharks 5, Blackhawks 2

Alexander Barabanov scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and defenseman Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, lifting visiting San Jose to a win over Chicago.

San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored his first goal of the season while playing in his 1,200th career game. Timo Meier, Jonah Gadjovich and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 20 saves for the Sharks, who halted a three-game skid (0-2-1) and avenged a 5-2 setback to Chicago on Oct. 15.

Chicago’s Patrick Kane opened the scoring and Sam Lafferty netted his fourth goal of the season and third against San Jose. Petr Mrazek turned away 23 shots for the Blackhawks, who have lost four in a row and 26 of their last 30 games (4-22-4).

Kraken 4, Islanders 1

Eeli Tolvanen scored in his debut as Seattle defeated New York.

Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev also tallied for Seattle, which snapped a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) and moved into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers atop the NHL’s Western Conference wild-card playoff race. Goaltender Martin Jones made 18 saves.

Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ilya Sorokin stopped 31 of 34 shots in the opener of New York’s four-game trip, which will include stops in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

