NHL roundup: Filip Forsberg sets Predators’ scoring record in win

Filip Forsberg earned a piece of Predators history on Monday, recording two goals and three assists to lead Nashville to a 6-3 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Forsberg now has 35 goals, setting a franchise record for a single season. Viktor Arvidsson held the previous mark, having scored 34 goals in the 2018-19 season.

Matt Duchene is also alongside Arvidsson in the record book, as Duchene hit the 34-goal plateau with two power-play tallies on Monday. Duchene’s goal at 3:08 of the third period was a highlight-reel effort, with the forward going between his legs to fire the puck past Anaheim goalie John Gibson.

The Predators also made some team history, setting a club record with their seventh consecutive game with four or more goals. The offensive surge has helped power Nashville to a 7-2-0 record in the past nine games.

The Ducks fell to 0-5-2 in their past seven games, their longest winless drought of the season. Derek Grant scored twice for the Ducks, with Troy Terry collecting his 30th of the season for Anaheim’s other marker. Trevor Zegras and Kevin Shattenkirk each had two assists.

Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Cam Talbot made 28 saves for his second shutout of the season as Minnesota beat Vegas in Saint Paul, Minn., for its third straight victory.

Matt Dumba, Ryan Hartman and Nicolas Deslauriers, playing his first game with the Wild after being acquired in a trade with Anaheim on Saturday, scored goals for Minnesota. It was the 26th career shutout for Talbot, who has won each of his past six starts. Minnesota improved to 5-1-1 over its past seven games.

Rookie Logan Thompson made 33 saves for Vegas, which had a two-game win streak snapped. The Golden Knights, who play at Winnipeg on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back, have lost their past six road games.

Bruins 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to a win over host Montreal.

Boston, which had 46 shots on net, has won-back-to-back games and is now 12-2-1 in its past 15. Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton tied the score with 2:59 left in regulation, jumping into the play and slotting home a cross-ice feed from Craig Smith.

David Savard and Joel Armia scored for Montreal, which fell to 4-3-3 in its past 10 games. Allen stopped 43 shots.

Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime, Mikko Rantanen tallied two goals and Colorado beat Edmonton in Denver.

MacKinnon also had an assist, Cale Makar contributed two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for Colorado, which has won four straight.

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, Evander Kane also scored and Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for the Oilers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

