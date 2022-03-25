NHL roundup: David Pastrnak’s hat trick propels Bruins past Lightning

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

David Pastrnak recorded all of the Boston Bruins’ offense in the form of his 14th career NHL hat trick — his 12th in the regular season — lifting the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Pastrnak scored twice in the third period, netting the game-winner off an assist from Taylor Hall at the net front with 4:10 to play. Erik Haula chipped in on all of Pastrnak’s goals to finish the first three-assist game of his career. It was his second straight multi-assist effort in as many games and third in March.

Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made nine of his 22 saves in the third period, moving to 10-1-1 in his last 12 starts. Boston moved ahead of Tampa Bay and into a tie for second place in the Atlantic Division standings with its 13th win in 16 games (13-2-1).

Recent acquisition Brandon Hagel and captain Steven Stamkos scored goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Lightning, who have lost three straight games and six of their last eight.

Oilers 5, Sharks 2

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, moving into second place in the NHL with 44 goals, as Edmonton defeated visiting San Jose.

Kailer Yamamoto, Evander Kane and newcomer Derick Brassard also tallied as the Oilers improved to 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Goaltender Mike Smith made 28 saves.

Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, making his Sharks debut after being acquired from Minnesota at the NHL’s trade deadline Monday, stopped 36 of the 40 shots.

Golden Knights 6, Predators 1

Chandler Stephenson and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and two assists and Logan Thompson made 35 saves as Vegas cruised to a victory over Nashville in Las Vegas in Peter DeBoer’s 1,000th game as an NHL head coach.

Jack Eichel, Alex Pietrangelo and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Marchessault had three assists and Mattias Janmark also scored a goal for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won for only the third time in its last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Roman Josi had an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games. Juuse Saros finished with 44 saves.

Wild 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

Joel Eriksson Ek scored 31 seconds into overtime, sending Minnesota to a fourth consecutive victory, edging Vancouver in Saint Paul.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 33rd goal of the season, Kevin Fiala added his 21st and Cam Talbot made 26 saves to match a career high by winning his seventh consecutive start.

Bo Horvat scored in a third consecutive game for the Canucks, and J.T. Miller tied it 2-2 at 7:56 of the third period.

Panthers 4, Canadiens 3

Three recent trade acquisitions — Claude Giroux, Ben Chiarot and Robert Hagg — combined for four assists in their Florida debut in Montreal.

Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who lead the Atlantic Division and are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Jonathan Huberdeau, who leads the NHL in assists, added two more, giving him 67. Giroux also had two assists, and Chiarot and Hagg had one each.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens, who are last in the Atlantic. Jake Allen made 38 saves.

Stars 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

Scott Wedgewood made 44 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to pick up a victory in his debut with Dallas in a win over host Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Tyler Seguin scored the only goal in the shootout, and Roope Hintz scored twice for the Stars in regulation after Jamie Benn opened the scoring. Jason Robertson provided two assists for Dallas, which has won three games in a row.

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals for the Hurricanes and Vincent Trocheck had the other. Brady Skjei provided two assists.

Islanders 5, Red Wings 2

Anthony Beauvillier scored just nine seconds into the first period for host New York in a win over Detroit in Elmont, N.Y.

Brock Nelson scored twice while Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey also had goals for the Islanders, who have won seven of nine. Goalie Ilya Sorokin carried a shutout deep into the third and finished with 37 saves.

Pius Suter and Sam Gagner scored in the third for the Red Wings, who have lost eight of 10. Goalie Thomas Greiss, who played with the Islanders from 2015 through 2020, recorded 13 saves in the first two periods before being pulled for Alex Nedeljkovic, who stopped eight of 10 shots.

Senators 5, Jets 2

Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown scored in a 3:15 span in the third period to lift visiting Ottawa past Winnipeg.

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto had two assists each, and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for Ottawa, which had lost five of its previous six games.

Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, who had won four of five. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Flyers 5, Blues 2

Travis Konecny scored two goals to help Philadelphia snap a 13-game road losing streak by beating St. Louis.

Hayden Hodgson had a goal and an assist in his first NHL game, and Patrick Brown and Joel Farabee also scored. Cam York and Kevin Hayes contributed two assists apiece, and Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal in his first game back after missing two games with an illness. Alexei Toropchenko also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots.

Blackhawks 4, Kings 3 (SO)

Collin Delia made 43 saves in his second start of the season and Alex DeBrincat scored the only goal in the three-round shootout as Chicago edged host Los Angeles.

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist while Sam Lafferty also scored for the Blackhawks, who earned a 4-2 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Phillip Danault scored two goals, Trevor Moore had the other and Sean Durzi registered three assists for the Kings, who have alternated losses and wins over their past seven games. Jonathan Quick stopped 28 shots.

