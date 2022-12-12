NHL roundup: Clayton Keller’s hat trick lifts Coyotes over Flyers in OT

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Keller capped his first hat trick on a goal with 22.4 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

With time winding down, Keller got the puck, skated through the slot, then beat Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart (24 saves) on the glove side for the Coyotes, who’ve followed a 4-7-3 road stretch with two straight home wins. Keller opened the scoring and also scored on a breakaway in the second for Arizona, which got a goal and an assist from Nick Ritchie in addition to Jack McBain’s score.

Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and three assists, Owen Tippett recorded one of each and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who fired a season-high 41 shots, but fell to 0-6 in overtime. Philadelphia is in an 0-3-5 road rut and is 2-10-5 overall since Nov. 10.

With the game tied 3-3, Ritchie stole Konecny’s pass, corralled the puck, then broke free and beat Hart to put Arizona ahead 7:27 into the third. However, Konecny redeemed himself when he pushed the puck, amid some consistent net-front pressure by the Flyers, past Arizona netminder Karel Vejmelka (37 saves) with 2:17 remaining in regulation.

Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Mikko Rantanen scored three goals — including the game-winner 29 seconds into overtime — to lift visiting Colorado over St. Louis.

Rantanen had tied the score with nine seconds left in regulation, then completed his hat trick by driving to the net to deflect home Cale Makar’s rebound on the first shift in overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves for the Avalanche, who snapped their four-game winless streak.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Blue Jackets 6, Kings 5 (OT)

Johnny Gaudreau was credited with a goal 40 seconds into overtime that gave Columbus a win against visiting Los Angeles.

Patrik Laine took a shot that was saved by Jonathan Quick. The rebound went off Gaudreau and fell in the Los Angeles crease, where Kings forward Kevin Fiala tried to clear the puck, but it went off Quick and into his own net.

Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Laine and Gaudreau each had a goal and two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets. For the Kings, who are 2-1-1 on a six-game road trip, Anze Kopitar scored two goals, and Quick made 20 saves.

Capitals 5, Jets 2

Visiting Washington scored four second-period goals and held on to defeat Winnipeg.

Alex Ovechkin scored his fourth empty-net goal in three games for the Capitals, who have won four straight, their longest winning streak of the season. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves in his fourth consecutive start. Ovechkin has 797 NHL goals, four behind Gordie Howe for second place all-time.

Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who had won four straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Kraken 5, Panthers 2

Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers each tallied one goal and one assist as Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Seattle also got goals from Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle. Martin Jones made 23 saves to improve his record to 13-5-2. The Panthers, who are 4-6-3 in their past 13 games, got goals from Eric Staal and Chris Tierney. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Staal’s goal was his first goal as a member of the Panthers and his first since June 22, 2021. He did not play last season. When Staal scored Sunday, he yelled, “Finally!”

Bruins 3, Golden Knights 1

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored third-period goals to help Boston avenge Monday’s overtime loss to Vegas at home with a come-from-behind road win.

Patrice Bergeron began Boston’s run of three unanswered goals with a game-tying strike in the second period. Linus Ullmark improved to 16-1-0 with a 30-save effort.

Mark Stone’s goal 4:03 into the first period gave the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead. Logan Thompson made 24 saves for Vegas, which had won three of four.

–Field Level Media