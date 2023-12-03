NHL roundup: Bruins blow late lead, drop Leafs in OT

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime and the visiting Boston Bruins recovered from giving up a late tying goal to defeat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Marchand scored his eighth goal of the season on a rebound after a breakaway by David Pastrnak. Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game at 19:54 of the third period to force overtime, with assists from Mitchell Marner and John Tavares after goalie Joseph Woll was removed for an extra attacker.

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. Kevin Shattenkirk and Trent Frederic also scored for the Bruins, who have won two straight after losing three in a row. Linus Ullmark stopped 37 shots for the Bruins.

Max Domi also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won two straight. Woll made 33 saves for Toronto.

Stars 8, Lightning 1

Dallas’ top three lines scored goals inside the first eight minutes in a rout over visiting Tampa Bay.

Jason Robertson scored twice, and Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists. Mason Marchment, Jamie Benn and Thomas Harley totaled a goal and an assist apiece. Tyler Seguin and Sam Steel also scored, while Jani Hakanpaa and Roope Hintz each posted two helpers.

Victor Hedman recorded a power-play goal for Tampa Bay. Netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 25 shots and lost for the third time in four outings since his return from back surgery. Jonas Johansson allowed two goals on nine shots in the final period.

Red Wings 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

Jake Walman scored 54 seconds into overtime and Alex DeBrincat recorded his 200th career goal as the visiting Red Wings overcame blowing a two-goal, third-period lead to beat the Canadiens.

Daniel Sprong had a goal with an assist, while Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer also scored for Detroit, which has totaled 25 goals while winning five of six. However, the Red Wings blew a 4-2 third-period edge, only to have Walman’s slapper save them in the extra session.

Montreal, which trailed 3-0 in the first period, got within a goal when Nick Suzuki scored the club’s first power-play goal since Nov. 12 at 4:12 into the final period. The Canadiens tied it at 4-4 with 3:59 remaining in regulation when Gustav Lindstrom’s wrister amid some net-front traffic got by Detroit’s Ville Husso (26 saves).

Ducks 4, Avalanche 3 (SO)

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist in regulation and the only marker in the shootout, and host Anaheim beat Colorado.

Alex Killorn also had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique scored and Josh Gibson made 34 saves and three more in the shootout for Anaheim, which ended an eight-game losing streak.

Bowen Byram had two goals, Devon Toews also scored and Ivan Prosvetov turned away 34 shots for the Avalanche.

Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (SO)

Sean Couturier was the only player to score in the shootout, lifting the Flyers over the Penguins.

Couturier, the third shooter, flipped the puck past goaltender Tristan Jarry’s blocker.

Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Kris Letang finished with one and Bryan Rust added two assists for the Penguins, who have lost four of six (2-2-2).

Jets 3, Blackhawks 1

Morgan Barron scored the tie-breaking goal in the second period to lead host Winnipeg past Chicago to end a three-game losing streak.

Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 7-5-1 on home ice. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for his 11th win of the season and career win No. 249.

Connor Bedard scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who have dropped back-to-back games. Arvid Soderblom stopped 25 shots. Chicago dropped to 4-9-0 on the road.

Rangers 4, Predators 3

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists to help visiting New York rally past Nashville.

Adam Fox had three assists for the Rangers, who have won five of their last six games. Igor Shesterkin made 38 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who have lost two in a row after winning six straight. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Islanders 4, Panthers 3

Ilya Sorokin made 42 saves as New York defeated host Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

It was the second consecutive win for the Islanders, who got goals from Anders Lee, Pierre Engvall, Simon Holmstrom and Julien Gauthier. Bo Horvat added two assists. Mathew Barzal, who leads the Islanders in points (23), sat out the game due to illness.

Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers, and backup goalie Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

Senators 2, Kraken 0

Anton Forsberg made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season as the host Senators defeated the Kraken.

Mathieu Joseph and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators, who snapped a three-game losing streak during which they had been outscored 14-5.

Goalie Joey Daccord, a former Senators draft pick playing his first game against his old team, stopped 26 of 28 shots for the Kraken, who suffered their fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Seattle will wrap up its four-game trip Monday in Montreal.

Hurricanes 6, Sabres 2

Sebastian Aho scored twice in Carolina’s win over visiting Buffalo.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas, Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won five of their past seven games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost scored, and Eric Comrie made 30 saves for the Sabres, who have lost two straight games. Forward Jordan Greenway left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury.

Canucks 4, Flames 3

Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty and Elias Pettersson each collected one goal and one assist to lead visiting Vancouver to a victory over Calgary.

Quinn Hughes also scored and Filip Hronek collected two assists for the Canucks, while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 20 saves. Vancouver has alternated wins and losses over its past seven games.

Elias Lindholm scored twice and Mikael Backlund added a single goal for the Flames, who yet again failed to earn their first three-game winning streak. Backlund’s goal ended Calgary’s 0-for-17 slump on the man advantage. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Capitals 1

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists to lead Vegas to a victory over Washington in Las Vegas.

It was the second consecutive three-point game for Eichel, the first time in his career he has compiled back-to-back three-point games. Mark Stone also scored for Vegas, which improved to 6-0-0 all-time in regular-season games against the Capitals at T-Mobile Arena.

Logan Thompson made 21 saves and also picked up his second assist of the season for the Golden Knights, snapping a personal five-game losing streak (0-3-2) dating back to a 5-2 win over Winnipeg on Nov. 2. Tom Wilson scored his fourth goal in two games and Darcy Kuemper finished with 32 saves for Washington, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Coyotes 4, Blues 1

Alex Kerfoot had a goal and two assists to lead the Coyotes past the visiting Blues in Tempe, Ariz.

Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes, who won their fourth straight game.

Brandon Saad scored and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the Blues, who once again failed to push four games over .500.

–Field Level Media