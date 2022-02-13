NHL roundup: Blake Wheeler’s 5-point night leads Jets’ surge

Feb 12, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Captain Blake Wheeler collected two goals and three assists to fuel the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

It was the second career five-point night for Wheeler, who had one goal and four assists in the Jets’ 5-2 win over Colorado on Nov. 9, 2018. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele recorded one goal and two assists, Kyle Connor added one of each and Pierre-Luc Dubois also tallied for the second time in as many nights.

Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 34 shots for the Jets, who scored three times on the power play to improve to 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene each scored early in the first period for the Predators, who yielded five unanswered goals en route to losing their second straight game. Juuse Saros made 38 saves.

Canucks 3, Maple Leafs 2

Juho Lammikko scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Thatcher Demko made a career-best 51 saves as host Vancouver held off Toronto.

J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks.

Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost the first two games of a three-game trip. Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots.

Blues 5, Blackhawks 1

Oskar Sundqvist scored a goal and earned an assist as St. Louis handled visiting Chicago.

David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who snapped their two-game losing streak. Ville Husso made 15 saves to earn the victory.

Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Blackhawks, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

Red Wings 4, Flyers 2

Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to lead host Detroit past Philadelphia, its second victory against the Flyers in four days.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Moritz Seider and Michael Rasmussen each scored for Detroit, which has won three of its past four games, including Wednesday’s 6-3 win in Philadelphia. Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Keith Yandle and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers, who outshot the Red Wings 34-23.

Blue Jackets 2, Canadiens 1

Patrik Laine ripped the game-winning power-play goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation as Columbus claimed its fifth straight road victory by beating Montreal.

On Columbus’ third power play of the game, after Montreal’s Jeff Petry went off for tripping, Laine one-timed a pass from Zach Werenski from the left circle to give the Blue Jackets their third consecutive win.

Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored for the second consecutive game, but the Canadiens lost their ninth straight (0-7-2) and are 2-16-5 since the start of December.

Bruins 2, Senators 0

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves as visiting Boston shut out Ottawa.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored in the first period for the Bruins, who had lost three of their past four. Swayman made 14 saves in the third period while picking up just his second win in his past seven decisions.

Matt Murray made 35 saves for the Senators, who were shut out for the second straight game and ended up 2-2 on a four-game homestand.

Wild 3, Hurricanes 2

Frederick Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and goalie Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots as Minnesota defeated Carolina at Saint Paul, Minn.

Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild, who won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The Wild improved to 15-3-1 in home games. Talbot has posted victories in all three of his outings since returning in late January from an injury.

–Field Level Media