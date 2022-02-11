NHL roundup: Avs beat Lightning, extend point streak to 18 games

Feb 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) celebrates with defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Cale Makar (8) after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Toews had a goal and an assist, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Thursday night in Denver.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 36 shots, including seven in the final 3:15 for the Avalanche, who are 16-0-2 in their past 18 games.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 44 saves for the Lightning. Tampa Bay fell to 1-1-1 in its past three games following a 6-1-0 stretch.

It was the first game either team had played since Feb. 1.

Hurricanes 6, Bruins 0

Frederik Andersen pitched a 34-save shutout as Carolina cruised past host Boston.

Andrei Svechnikov (goal, two assists) and Teuvo Teravainen (three assists) had three points apiece for the Hurricanes, while Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season and Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist. The shutout was Andersen’s second of the season.

Playing without top-line forwards Patrice Bergeron (upper-body injury) and Brad Marchand (first of a six-game NHL suspension), Boston lost its second straight home game and slipped to 4-5-1 in its last 10.

Flames 5, Maple Leafs 2

Host Calgary scored four consecutive goals in the second period and extended its winning streak to five games by beating Toronto.

Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson each tallied a goal and an assist for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington (power play) and Elias Lindholm also scored, and Mikael Backlund added two assists. Jacob Markstrom, who shut out the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, made 46 saves.

Rasmus Sandin and Michael Bunting scored for the Maple Leafs, who had a six-game winning streak end in the opener of a three-game road trip. Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots.

Devils 7, Blues 4

Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist for visiting New Jersey, who scored five times in the third period to rally past St. Louis.

Yegor Sharangovich added a goal and two assists, P.K Subban and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist, and Michael McLeod and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils. Damon Severson contributed two assists for New Jersey, which has won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game run from Dec. 29-Jan. 2.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for the Blues, who have lost three of their past four games. Klim Kostin and Justin Faulk also scored, Torey Krug notched two assists and Jordan Binnington stopped 22 saves in his second start since Jan. 15.

Capitals 5, Canadiens 2

Joe Snively scored his first two NHL goals and Washington won at Montreal, spoiling the debut of new Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis.

Connor McMichael, Carl Hagelin and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, which had lost four of its previous six games. Justin Schultz and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists apiece, and Ilya Samsonov made 42 saves.

Rem Pitlick and Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, who have lost eight in a row (0-6-2) and 14 of 15 (1-10-4). Cayden Primeau was lifted in the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Sam Montembeault took over and stopped eight shots he faced.

Penguins 2, Senators 0

Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust scored goals and Casey DeSmith stopped all 26 shots he faced as Pittsburgh prevailed at Ottawa.

DeSmith was 0-0-1 in his previous three starts, getting pulled early in two of those contests. The Penguins won their second straight following a four-game losing streak (0-1-3).

Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, made 42 saves. The Senators had won two straight and are 5-3-1 in their past nine.

Blue Jackets 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to give Columbus a victory at Buffalo. The Blue Jackets overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period thanks to goals from Brendan Gaunce and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Jack Roslovic netted Columbus’ first tally and Elvis Merzlikins turned aside 24 shots as the Blue Jackets posted their fourth win in five games.

Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who saw their losing streak extend to three games while playing their first contest following the All-Star break. Dustin Tokarski made 30 saves.

–Field Level Media