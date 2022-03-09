NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history in Caps’ win

Mar 8, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his third period goal against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to move into a tie for third place on the NHL’s all-time list and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

The forward scored in the second period and added an empty-net goal to tie Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place all-time. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom became the ninth pair of teammates to play 1,000 NHL games together.

Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal for Washington, and Nick Jensen had three assists. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves.

Elias Lindholm scored twice for Calgary, which saw its 13-game home point streak end. Dan Vladar made 22 saves.

Coyotes 9, Red Wings 2

Nick Schmaltz had two goals and two assists to lead Arizona to a road romp over Detroit.

Jakob Chychrun and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and an assist for Arizona, which has won three in a row and four of its last five. Christian Fischer and Clayton Keller added third-period goals for Arizona, which has scored 17 goals in the last two games.

Robby Fabbri and Jakub Vrana tallied goals for Detroit, which has lost five of its last six.

Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3

Patrick Kane set a career high with six points as Chicago beat visiting Anaheim.

Kane had a goal and five assists — surpassing his previous career high of five points, accomplished twice in his 15-year career. Dylan Strome tallied three goals and an assist on his 25th birthday, Alex DeBrincat had a goal and three assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Blackhawks, who had lost six of their previous eight.

Ryan Carpenter and Jonathan Toews added Chicago’s other goals. Jakob Silfverberg, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique scored for Anaheim in the opener of a five-game road trip. John Gibson was lifted after yielding five first-period goals.

Devils 5, Avalanche 3

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist as New Jersey rallied from three goals down to beat Colorado in Newark, N.J.

Nathan Bastian, Ty Smith, Damon Severson and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, who have won two in a row. Jesper Bratt had three assists, Jack Hughes notched two assists and Nico Daws stopped 23 shots.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon tallied a goal and two assists, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist each and Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves. The league-leading Avalanche fell to 1-2-1 in their past four games.

Maple Leafs 6, Kraken 4

Auston Matthews scored three goals to raise his league-leading total to 43 as Toronto defeated visiting Seattle.

William Nylander, John Tavares and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who won for the fifth time in seven games. TJ Brodie and Michael Bunting added two assists apiece. Jack Campbell made 26 saves.

Colin Blackwell had a goal and an assist for the Kraken, and Carson Soucy, Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz also scored. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots for Seattle, which fell to 0-3-0 on a five-game road trip.

Jets 7, Lightning 4

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored two minutes apart in the third period to break open a tie game, helping host Winnipeg beat Tampa Bay.

Paul Stastny scored twice and Josh Morrissey tallied a goal and assist for Winnipeg. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele recorded a goal with three assists as the Jets improved to 3-1-1 in their last five.

Ryan McDonagh, Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Ross Colton each scored for the Lightning, who had won seven of eight overall and four straight on the road.

Predators 2, Stars 1

Captain Roman Josi scored the go-ahead goal with 1:22 remaining in the third period vs. Dallas, propelling host Nashville to its fourth win in six games.

Josi followed a four-assist performance in Nashville’s 8-0 romp at San Jose on Saturday by scoring his 15th goal of the season. Ryan Johansen also scored in the third period and Juuse Saros made 22 saves to improve to 12-4-1 in his career vs. Dallas.

Defenseman John Klingberg scored 32 seconds into the third period for the Stars, who saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt.

Senators 4, Blues 1

Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists each as visiting Ottawa beat St. Louis to snap a five-game losing streak.

Brady Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis watching his father Keith play for the Blues, and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. Colin White notched two assists and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves to earn the victory.

David Perron scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots for the Blues, who are winless in their last four games (0-3-1). The Blues also lost winger Pavel Buchnevich, who was knocked out of the game by a high hit from Austin Watson late in the third period.

Panthers 4, Penguins 3

Carter Verhaeghe scored the eventual game-winning goal and added an assist as visiting Florida held off Pittsburgh for a fourth straight win.

Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad and Anthony Duclair also scored and Aleksander Barkov added two assists for the Panthers, who blew a two-goal, first-period lead before getting the next two. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves.

Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist while Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who lost their second in a row. Tristan Jarry stopped 25 shots.

Wild 5, Rangers 2

Kevin Fiala scored two goals, Marcus Foligno added one goal and two assists and Minnesota pulled away for a win over New York in Saint Paul, Minn.

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, who snapped a two-game skid. Minnesota’s Cam Talbot stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Dryden Hunt and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who lost for the first time in four games. New York goalie Alexandar Georgiev gave up five goals on 28 shots to fall to 7-9-2.

Flyers 2, Golden Knights 1

Justin Braun and Oskar Lindblom each scored a goal and Carter Hart made a career-high 47 saves as host Philadelphia defeated Vegas.

Scott Laughton had assists on both tallies for the Flyers, who won their second game in a row. Hart had 17 saves in the third period as the Flyers finished 3-4-1 on their longest homestand of the season.

Evgenii Dadonov scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Robin Lehner stopped 19 shots.

–Field Level Media