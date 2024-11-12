NHL Power Rankings: Jets flying high, Predators, Sharks, Canadiens struggling

Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

We’re far enough into the new NHL season – each team has played at least 13 games – to get an idea of how the next few months could shake out. It’s safe to say that among the surprises is the rapid takeoff of the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg’s 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday made the Jets the first team in NHL history to win 14 of its first 15 games (14-1-0). They’ve scored more than twice as many goals as they’ve allowed (67-31) and bring a six-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for a showdown with the New York Rangers, who at 9-3-1 are part of a four-way logjam at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

At the other end of the spectrum are teams like the Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, the only three teams with sub-.900 save percentages.

32. Nashville Predators (5-9-2)

Nashville’s summertime buying spree has yet to yield much in the way of results. Steven Stamkos (four goals, eight points) and Jonathan Marchessault (three goals, nine points) have not generated the kind of offense that GM Barry Trotz was seeking when he opened his wallet this summer. Another problem: No Nashville regular has a positive plus-minus total.

31. San Jose Sharks (5-10-3)

The League’s worst team last season is still digging out after their 0-7-2 start. Improved goaltending has helped; Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves in a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Sharks are 2-1-2 in five games with No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini in the lineup, but 3-8-1 in the 12 games he’s missed because of injuries.

30. Montreal Canadiens (5-9-2)

Scoring is no problem for the Canadiens, who have the NHL goals leader in Cole Caufield (12). Keeping the puck out of their next is a whole different issue; Montreal has allowed 67 goals in 16 games, including five on 18 shots Monday in a 7-5 road win against the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens are the only team allowing more than four goals per game.

29. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-1)

Connor Bedard’s second NHL season has been a struggle. He has three goals (none since Oct. 26) and 13 points in 16 games. Goalie Petr Mrazek has done his best to keep the Hawks afloat; he’s played 12 of Chicago’s 16 games and is 5-7-0 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .905 save percentage despite woeful support.

28. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-2)

It’s looking more and more like the Penguins are headed for a third straight non-playoff season. They’ve already blown four multiple-goal leads, are allowing exactly four goals per game and were blown out 7-1 at home by the Dallas Stars on Monday, a game that saw them surrender six unanswered goals in the first period.

27. Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2)

The lowest-scoring team in the NHL (31 goals in 14 games) has been kept alive by the goaltending of Lukas Dostal (4-5-2, 2.73 GAA, .922 save percentage). Longtime starter John Gibson returned from an appendectomy and defeated Columbus 4-2 on Sunday. But the Ducks have just one player with double figures in points — Troy Terry with 11. Terry and Leo Carlsson are the only Ducks with more than three goals.

26. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-7-2)

It’s been an up-and-down season for Columbus, which is getting solid production from Kirill Marchenko (6-9-15) and newcomer Sean Monahan (6-5-11) but not enough from the rest of the roster. The Jackets need more from some of their highly drafted young players, including forwards Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger.

25. Seattle Kraken (6-8-1)

The Kraken are off to a good start on their six-game homestand after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime on Friday, but they’re still 2-6-1 in their past nine games. Free-agent defenseman Brandon Montour has produced offensively (four goals, 11 points in 14 games); however, their other big offseason signing, center Chandler Stephenson, has one goal, nine points and is minus-6 in 15 games.

24. Philadelphia Flyers (6-8-2)

The Flyers have earned half of their wins in shootouts, including a 4-3 victory against the Sharks on Monday that saw them blow a 3-0 lead before winning in the tiebreaker. Travis Konecny (8-9-17) and rookie Matvei Michkov (5-7-12) are the only players with double figures in points, and they’re 1-6-0 when starting goalie Samuel Ersson doesn’t play.

23. St. Louis Blues (7-8-0)

The Blues are one game under .500 despite being outscored by 14 goals, including an 8-1 wipeout by the Washington Capitals at home on Saturday. St. Louis finishes a five-game homestand Tuesday before playing six of its next eight games on the road, all against Eastern Conference opponents.

22. Detroit Red Wings (6-7-1)

Coach Derek Lalonde’s seat is getting warmer as the Red Wings try to avoid a ninth consecutive non-playoff season. Dylan Larkin (nine) and Alex DeBrincat (six) have combined for 15 goals; the rest of the team has scored 19. Detroit plays its next four games on the road, including three in four nights in California beginning Saturday.

21. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1)

The Sabres’ struggles continue; they lost 7-5 at home to Montreal on Monday in a game they led 3-2 in the final minute of the second period and 5-4 early in the third. Top scorer Tage Thompson and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left that game with injuries. Sabres fans are already dreading the prospect of an NHL-record 14th consecutive non-playoff season.

20. New York Islanders (6-6-3)

Considering they’re missing five starters, including the entire left side of their defense, a .500 record isn’t bad. But the problems that held them back last season – poor special teams and the inability to hold leads – are still there. New York’s three regulation wins are tied for the fewest in the NHL, though they’re 2-0 in shootouts after going 1-5 last season.

19. Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3)

The bloom may be coming off the rose for the newest NHL team, which has lost nine of its past 12 games (3-6-3) after winning its first three. Goaltending has been an issue: starter Connor Ingram’s save percentage is down to .879, and he’s allowed at least four goals in half of his 12 starts. Backup Karol Vejmelka has lost all three of his starts.

18. Ottawa Senators (7-7-0)

The Senators are two different teams – they’re 5-2-0 at home, outscoring their opponents 29-18 and have twice pumped in eight goals. However, a 2-5-0 road record is holding them back. The good news is that they play five of their next seven games at Canadian Tire Centre before heading out to California just before Thanksgiving.

17. Boston Bruins (7-7-2)

The Bruins’ big guns, especially David Pastrnak, aren’t playing well enough to carry a struggling offense. Their big free-agent acquisition, center Elias Lindholm, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) and is minus-1 in 16 games. Goalie Jeremy Swayman, who signed just before the start of the season, is 4-5-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .896 save percentage.

16. Colorado Avalanche (8-8-0)

They’re still riddled by injuries up front, so a .500 record at this point of the season isn’t as bad as it looks. Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in scoring with 30 points, but starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has struggled for most of the season, though he was solid Monday in a 3-2 overtime win against Nashville.

15. Edmonton Oilers (7-7-1)

The Oilers survived the absence of Connor McDavid well enough, but they’re still struggling to score (40 goals in 15 games). Most of their problems have come at Rogers Place, where they are 2-5-1 entering a game Tuesday against the Islanders. Their special teams (15.8 percent power play, 59.0 percent penalty kill) have to improve.

14. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1)

Tampa Bay, 0-3-1 in its past four games, is in the midst of a rare one-week gap in the schedule that ends Thursday when the League-leading Jets come to town. Nikita Kucherov is still one of the League’s top scorers (11-12-23 in 14 games), but Andrei Vasilevskiy’s won-lost record (6-5-1) don’t match his other stats (2.43 GAA, .910 save percentage), and the Lightning lack a backup who can be effective for 25-30 games.

13. Calgary Flames (8-5-3)

The Flames have cooled off after their 5-0-1 start but are still among the early surprises this season. They are three games over .500 despite being outscored by two goals and having just two players (defenseman Rasmus Andersson and forward Jonathan Huberdeau) who’ve reached double figures in points. Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf (5-2-1, 2.84 GAA) has been solid.

12. New Jersey Devils (10-6-2)

The Devils, who opened with two games against Buffalo in Prague, have played more games than any other team. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen have given them improved goaltending, and seven players have reached double figures in points. One key will be keeping star center Jack Hughes healthy; the Devils are a different team when he’s in the lineup.

11. Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3)

The Kings survived a season-opening seven-game road trip and received a boost from goalie David Rittich, who stepped in effectively when starter Darcy Kuemper got hurt early in the season. Alex Laferriere provided the offense a boost with nine goals, and Anze Kopitar is averaging better than a point per game at age 37.

10. Vancouver Canucks (7-3-3)

Thatcher Demko has yet to dress this season, but Kevin Lankinen has saved the day for the Canucks with a 7-1-2 record in his 10 starts, along with a 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage. Elias Pettersson’s continuing slump (3-4-7, minus-2 in 13 games) has been a major issue. Defenseman Quinn Hughes (3-12-15, plus-6 in 13 games) is one of the League’s top defensemen again, after winning the Norris Trophy in 2023-24.

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2)

The Leafs have gotten this far without a lot of production from Auston Matthews (5-6-11 in 13 games before being injured). But William Nylander (11 goals, 18 points) and Mitchell Marner (16 assists, 20 points) have stepped up. So has goalie Anthony Stolarz, a free agent signee who’s 6-2-2 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage.

8. Dallas Stars (9-5-0)

The Stars hit a few bumps in the road before flattening the Penguins 7-1 on Monday. A couple of their top offensive players, most notably Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, have yet to hit their stride. Jake Oettinger (7-3-0, 2.44 GAA, .914 save percentage) has been his usual consistent self, and the Stars’ 33 goals against are the second fewest in the League.

7. Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-2)

If the Golden Knights played all their games at T-Mobile Arena, they might run away with everything. Vegas was a perfect 8-0-0 at home before a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. However, the Golden Knights are just 1-3-2 on the road, where they play seven of their next eight games. Rookie Pavel Dorofeyev has been a welcome surprise with eight goals in 15 games.

6. Washington Capitals (10-4-0)

Can Alex Ovechkin pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL career goal-scoring record this season? Ovi needed 42 before the season started; he’s already got 10 in Washington’s first 14 games. It’s the ninth time in his career he’s hit double figures this fast; each time, he went on to score at least 42 goals. He’s a big reason the Capitals are successfully building on last season’s surprising trip to the playoffs.

5. Minnesota Wild (10-2-3)

Kirill Kaprizov is the best player hockey fans haven’t heard enough about. He begins the week second in the NHL with 28 points and tied for first at plus-14. He has scored or assisted on more than half of Minnesota’s goals (28 of 53). Minnesota has already played 10 road games and is 7-1-2 away from home.

4. New York Rangers (9-3-1)

The defending Presidents’ Trophy winners have been perfect when they score the first goal (9-0-0) but have yet to win when they don’t (0-3-1). Igor Shesterkin had a klunker against the Buffalo Sabres last Thursday but otherwise has been the Rangers’ best player – except maybe for his backup, Jonathan Quick, who’s 3-0-0 and allowed just four goals in the three wins. They’ll get tested by the Jets this week at home before beginning a four-game trip at Seattle on Sunday.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (11-3-0)

The ‘Canes are their usual selves: They lead the NHL in average shots (34.1) and fewest shots allowed (24.9), meaning they take an average of nine more shots on goal per game than their opponents. The question, as usual, is goaltending: Oft-injured Frederik Andersen was off to a fast start before being hurt, and while Pyotr Kochetkov is 8-1-0, his save percentage was just .896 before a 5-2 win at Vegas on Monday.

2. Florida Panthers (11-3-1)

The defending Stanley Cup champs stumbled a bit out of the gate but turned things around in late October and take a seven-game winning streak into a rare two-game home series against the Devils. Forward Sam Reinhart is the only player in the NHL who’s in the top five in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (plus-13). He also leads the NHL with three shorthanded goals.

1. Winnipeg Jets (14-1-0)

The Jets are firing on all cylinders. Defending Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is 11-1-0 with a 1.83 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage (both tops among goalies with five or more appearances) and three shutouts (also tops in the League). He went 191:47 without allowing a goal before Dallas scored against him Saturday. Meanwhile, the power play is converting 41.9 percent of its chances, the second-highest percentage on record at this stage of the season behind the 2021-22 Edmonton Oilers.