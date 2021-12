NHL postpones Hurricanes-Wild game due to COVID

Dec 9, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL postponed Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the host Minnesota Wild due to the addition of four Hurricanes’ players to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The club announced that defenseman Ian Cole, and forwards Steve Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov tested positive for the virus. Team leading scorer Sebastian Aho and forward Seth Jarvis were already in quarantine.

The league said in the statement it would provide an update Wednesday.

The game in Minnesota would have marked the end of the Hurricanes’ five-game road trip. The Canes last played Sunday in Vancouver, a 2-1 loss.

The Canes are scheduled to next play Thursday at home against Detroit.

