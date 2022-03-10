NHL legend Dominik Hasek says Russian players should be suspended or donate pay to aid Ukraine

One NHL Hall-of-Famer believes all Russian players in the league should be suspended from play, or donate their pay to Ukrainians needing aid to survive the ongoing invasion from Russia.

Dominick Hasek is one of the greatest goalies ever to mind the net in NHL history. He has also been a significant part of continuing the tradition of world-class hockey talent that comes out of Eastern Europe and the block of countries that were once a part of the former Soviet Union.

That part of the world has seen its fair share of political and social turmoil as former Soviet states look to maintain their independence from Russia. Currently, the lead story on many news platforms has been the ongoing tragedies occurring from Russia’s war with neighbor Ukraine.

Dominik Hasek wants all Russian NHL players to be suspended

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Russia-Ukraine War has touched the native of the Czech Republic deeply. And he has made his dislike for Russia public knowledge on Twitter since the invasion started. In his latest social media airing of grievances, the six-time All-Star explained why he feels that all Russian players in the NHL should be suspended immediately since they serve as unofficial ambassadors of their nation.

“To all Russian players in the NHL. I would prefer to suspend you because by performing on the ice, you are also advertising your country and its actions [and] war against the sovereign democratic country of Ukraine and its people, to whom you are causing terrible suffering,” Hasek wrote on Wednesday.

If not a suspension then Hasek calls for donations to aid Ukraine

Obviously, the league is unlikely to suspend the litany of players that originate from Russia. This includes some of the sport’s biggest stars like Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Nikita Kucherov. Well aware of this fact, the 57-year-old had another suggestion for a way those players could separate themselves from the Vladimir Putin regime and show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“However, the NHL has a different view at the moment. If you are not indifferent to the fact that the army of your country kills hundreds or thousands of people in Ukraine every day, I will ask you to show it,” Hasek explained. “Officially donate every dollar from your contract to humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. Do it from the day the Russian army invaded Ukraine (02/24/2022). This will help to ease at least a little the suffering of Ukrainian children, women, and men,” he added.

Russia has received historic backlash following the invasion two weeks ago. Nations from around the world have imposed economic sanctions on Russian-state run industries and on the country’s powerful oligarchs. Massive brands like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s have also taken their business out of Russia. And several sports bodies like UEFA and Formula 1 have canceled events previously planned for Russia.

Several notable Ukrainian combat athletes, such as Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have left their homes abroad and are fighting on the front lines of the war with Russia.