NHL fines Oilers’ Evander Kane, Predators’ Colton Sisson

NHL Player Safety announced fines Friday for forwards Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers and Colton Sissons of the Nashville Predators.

Kane drew a $5,000 fine for kneeing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi at 4:23 of the second period in the Oilers’ 3-2 road win Thursday night. It’s the maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement.

Kane, 30, who received a two-minute penalty, has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 33 games this season.

Sissons was fined $2,500 for spearing Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris during the closing seconds of the third period during Nashville’s 3-2 road win Thursday night. They were battling for the puck when Sissons appeared to hit Norris in the stomach with his stick.

Sissons, 28, did not draw a penalty. He has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 67 games this season.

