NHL fines Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL issued fines Friday to Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds.

Clifford was fined $2,500 for high-sticking Corey Perry in Toronto’s 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Simmonds was fined $2,250 for charging Mikhail Sergachev later in the same game.

The fine amounts were the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Clifford drew a match penalty after hitting Perry in the head at 8:10 of the third period. Simmonds earned a 10-minute penalty about seven minutes later.

Clifford, 31, has four points (one goal, three assists) and 31 penalty minutes in 22 games this season with the St. Louis Blues and Maple Leafs.

Simmonds, 33, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 69 games.

–Field Level Media