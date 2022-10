Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes forward Michael Carcone the maximum $2,027.23 on Wednesday for roughing Vegas forward Gage Quinney.

The incident took place in Tuesday’s preseason game. Carcone hit Quinney up high six minutes into the second period.

Carcone appeared in 21 games for the Coyotes last season, tallying six points (four goals, two assists). He signed with Vancouver as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

