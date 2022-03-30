NHL fines Bruins’ Taylor Hall, Predators’ Tanner Jeannot

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall and Nashville Predators rookie forward Tanner Jeannot are a little lighter in the wallet on Wednesday.

The NHL fined Hall $5,000 for roughing Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin during Tuesday’s game. The league also docked Jeannot $2,000 for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in Tuesday’s contest.

Both fines were the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Hall, 30, was assessed a minor penalty for roughing after punching Lyubushkin in the side of the head with 4:16 remaining in the second period. Lyubushkin levied a hit on Hall prior to the latter’s punch.

Lyubushkin did not return to the game for what the Maple Leafs called precautionary reasons.

Hall scored his 15th goal of the season late in the third period of Boston’s 6-4 loss to Toronto. The former Hart Trophy recipient also has 35 assists in 66 games this season.

Jeannot, 24, was assessed a minor penalty for tripping at 1:22 of the third period.

Tkachuk remained in the game for the Senators, who dropped a 4-1 decision to the Predators.

Jeannot scored his NHL rookie-leading 23rd goal of this season at 10:07 of the third period. He also has 17 assists in 66 games.

–Field Level Media