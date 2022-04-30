NHL fines Avalanche’s Logan O’Connor, Kurtis MacDermid

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL on Saturday fined Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid for their actions in the team’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Wild.

O’Connor was fined $1,812.50 for cross-checking Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov during the first period of Colorado’s 4-1 loss on Friday night. MacDermid received a $2,187.50 fine for kneeing Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno later in the first period.

O’Connor received a minor penalty for boarding, while MacDermid was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing.

The fines were the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The Central Division Avalanche (56-19-7, 119 points) will face off against the Nashville Predators (45-30-7, 97 points) in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

–Field Level Media