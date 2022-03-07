NHL officially ends relationship with Russia’s KHL amid invasion of Ukraine

The NHL has continued to take a stand against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine since president Vladimir Putin began the war last month.

We now have another example of just how this war is impacting the league and its relationship with hockey governing bodies in Russia.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the league has officially severed its ties with Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Said report indicates that the NHL has instructed its teams to “immediately cease all dealings [direct or indirect] with the KHL and KHL Clubs [and all representatives of both], as well as with player agents who are based in and continue to do business in Russia.”

NHL decision could have impact on Russian free agents

In order for teams to sign a player from the KHL, they must work with Russia’s Central Registry to inquire about contract status. That’s not going to be the case moving forward with the league opting to end any communication between personnel within the NHL and the KHL.

Another issue that arises here is the 2022 Draft. Teams might now be hesitant to select Russian-born players given that both the United States and Canada could opt to deny work visas for athletes from the Eastern Bloc nation.

All of this comes with Putin facing unprecedented backlash for the decision to invade an independent Ukraine. In addition to facing sanctions on a level we have not seen in modern world history, Russia has faced some tremendous push back from the sports world.

That included the league announcing last week that it had suspended business dealings with Russia.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible,” the league’s statement said. “Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL. “We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.” Statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (February 28, 2022)

As for the KHL, it is seen as the top professional hockey league in Europe. There could be an impact on this level moving forward, too.