NFLPA re-elects J.C. Tretter as president

The NFL Players Association’s board of player representatives unanimously re-elected Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter as president on Saturday.

Tretter, who ran unopposed, secured his second two-year term at the NFLPA’s annual meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to once again lead our union,” said Tretter, 31. “My first term brought some unprecedented challenges, and it was an honor to work with our leadership and player membership to protect our wages as well as our health and safety. I am grateful to the Board of Player Reps for believing in me as we continue our efforts to advance the rights of all players.”

San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack also ran unopposed and was re-elected to serve as the NFLPA’s treasurer.

Five new players were voted by the board to serve two-year terms on the executive committee: Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers), Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts), Jason McCourty (Miami Dolphins), Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions).

Four returning members of the executive committee were re-elected to two-year terms: Calais Campbell (Baltimore Ravens), Thomas Morstead (Atlanta Falcons), Richard Sherman (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Michael Thomas (Cincinnati Bengals).

Tretter started 16 games for the Browns in 2021. The 2013 fourth-round pick has started 90 of his 111 games with the Green Bay Packers (2014-16) and Cleveland.

–Field Level Media