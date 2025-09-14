While the Kansas City Chiefs won’t have wide receiver Xavier Worthy for their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like a lock he will return in Week 3. But with a serious injury.

“They are not going to have Xavier Worthy after that friendly fire shot that Travis Kelce took the blame for [last week]. He was doubtful, then he was ruled out. Two key factors, as the Chiefs go into today’s game without their two top receivers, my understanding is that Worthy is looking good to play next week for the Chiefs,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

“And if he does so, he will do it with a fully torn labrum and a harness. It sounds crazy, but it’s something several NFL players have done.”

Can Xavier Worthy actually make an impact with a torn labrum?

Chiefs fans have to be thrilled that it is very likely Worthy will be back in action next week. While the team could really use him today for their game against the Eagles, at least he should only miss one game. However, the update on the severity of the shoulder injury is alarming.

Sure, other NFL players have played with a torn labrum by using a harness. But how effective were they? For a running back or linebacker, the pain will be terrible, but on most plays they can tuck that shoulder in tight and still do a lot of their normal actions. A wide receiver has to do a lot of extending with their arms to reach for balls.

Labrum tears specifically affect mobility. Meaning Worthy will be limited in the plays he can make. It is better to have the speedster on the field than not. Especially with Rashee Rice still serving his suspension. However, the good news about his imminent return also includes bad news that shows he won’t be the player the Chiefs really need.