The NFL is the most popular sport in America, and a big reason why is because of the offenses. The aerial displays and ground assaults are what bring in tens of millions of viewers each week. However, quite a few units are lagging behind their contemporaries when it comes to putting up points and racking up hundreds of yards each week. So, who has the hardest-to-watch offense in the league right now? Find out with our list of the 10 worst NFL offenses heading into Week 2.

10. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense was a solid group in 2024. That should still be the case this year with Sam Darnold under center. Stud receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undisputed No. 1 and will be backed up by former Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp. While they may not be a dominant group, the Seattle offense can’t be slept on in 2025.

However, Week 1 was not a showcase of their potential. Darnold only threw for 150 yards, and the run game offered little in a 13-point performance on Sunday. The lone bright spot in the loss against San Francisco was JSN and the 124 receiving yards he tallied.

9. Chicago Bears

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Chicago Bears’ offense looked good early in 2024 but went into a steady decline for the rest of the season. With concerns they might have ruined last year’s top pick, Caleb Williams, the front office bolstered the unit by making some big O-line additions (Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Joe Thuney). Furthermore, they got him another weapon in the pass game with first-round tight end Colston Loveland, and new head coach Ben Johnson is expected to make a big difference.

However, the changes did not lead to a fast start for the Chicago offense in Week 1. While they posted 24 against the Vikings, they could have had far more, and Williams missed on several big passes late in their loss. There will be a learning curve for Williams in the new offense, and that showed on Monday night.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Arizona Cardinals’ offense has the pieces to be a pretty good unit. The big question is, will everything come together for them in 2025? Trey McBride had a breakthrough season, but unfortunately, last year’s top pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., disappointed. They have a rock-solid RB, and Kyler Murray is a Pro Bowler when he is right. The Cards need to show life this season, or this unit will get broken up after the year.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cards’ offense posted 20, and it was enough for a Week 1 victory versus the Saints. Murray only had 169 yards through the air, but he did chip in with another 38 on the ground on a day when he was added to the injury report due to an illness.

7. Miami Dolphins

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Miami Dolphins’ offense disappointed in 2024 after QB Tua Tagovailoa missed much of the first half and a down season from top receiver Tyreek Hill. On paper, they should be a formidable group in the AFC. But with Tagovailoa’s concussion issues and early injuries to the backfield, some wonder if the Miami offense peaked two years ago.

In Week 1, they did not quiet the doubters with a disastrous showing against the Colts. They managed just eight points, and Tagovailoa was rough. He threw for just 114 yards and two touchdowns and was shockingly benched late in their loss to Indy.

6. New England Patriots

Credit: USA Today Sports

The New England Patriots’ offense was an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. But it wasn’t the fault of rookie QB Drake Maye. He played as well as he could with the pieces around him on the roster and in the coaching staff. This season, he will have an elite OC guiding him. What should hopefully be an improved line with rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson. As well as a pair of good backs and pass-catching star Stefon Diggs. The Pats offense could be a sleeper in 2025.

Unfortunately, they did not get off to a fast start in their season opener versus the Raiders. They got only 60 yards from the run game, and Maye struggled at times. The unit managed just 13 points in a frustrating loss at home.

5. Carolina Panthers

Credit: USA Today Sports

Last season, Bryce Young showed major growth. While he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization. In the offseason, they landed the best receiver in this year’s class, Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan. On paper, this unit can be better.

Unfortunately, Young and the offense looked like the 2024 version again. Young threw two INTs and averaged just 4.4 yards on his passes. The long bright spot in their 10-point showing was the rookie’s solid 68-yard debut.

4. Tennessee Titans

Credit: USA Today Sports

In 2025, the Tennessee Titans’ offense will have proven skill players in Tyler Lockett, Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard. However, they will also have rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward running the offense. The former Miami star has a ton of potential, but there are sure to be notable growing pains early in the season.

That was the case in the 2025 opener when the Broncos’ defense limited Ward to just 112 yards on the ground. Pollard was the only bright spot, but he still only managed 89 total yards during their 12-point showing.

3. New Orleans Saints

Despite speculation that rookie Tyler Shough would win the starting QB job, the New Orleans Saints begin the year with 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler back under center for new head coach Kellen Moore. With an offensive-minded head coach and solid weapons in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, the NO offense could be better than expected early in the new season.

There was hope for the unit heading into Week 1, but the Saints’ offense ended up looking like it did for much of 2024. They posted just 13 points against Arizona as Rattler hit on only 27 of his 46 passes, and the ground game offered little in their defeat.

2. Cleveland Browns

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ offense begins 2025 without a couple of major pieces from the last few years. Gone is Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson is still rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon suffered last season. In their place is greybeard Joe Flacco and, eventually, rookie Quinshon Judkins. While they added Jerry Jeudy, this offense is not expected to do a lot in the new season.

In Week 1, Flacco looked good as he threw for nearly 300 yards against the Bengals. Unfortunately, his two INTs and a complete lack of a run game were killers for the Browns in an opening-day loss.

1. New York Giants

Credit: USA Today Sports

The New York Giants’ offense has two outstanding players in Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas. However, the rest of the unit leaves something to be desired. This season brings a get-better-or-get-fired scenario for coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. And the pair are resting their jobs on the arm of greybeard future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson. Could New York surprise? Sure. Is it likely with Wilson? Not really.

They didn’t get any surprises in Week 1 versus the Commanders. Wilson struggled to move the ball against Washington’s defense, and he got absolutely nothing from his run game. He even led the team in rushing yards (44 yards). Their six points made if feel like 2024 again.

