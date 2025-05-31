Will Patriots cut Stefon Diggs over viral pink substance video? ‘All things are on the table,’ says NFL insider

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Questions are swirling about Stefon Diggs’ standing with the New England Patriots after signing a three-year, $69 million deal in the offseason, and it all stems from a viral video of him on a boat giving a woman an unspecified pink substance.

The Patriots are aware of the viral video showing Stefon Diggs on a boat with a group of women, holding what appears to be a pink substance. Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation, saying he’s spoken to Diggs and emphasized the importance of players “making great… pic.twitter.com/HJ1CzqKMl8 — IG: NFLPreme (@premefootball) May 28, 2025

Diggs was not at New England’s OTAs on Wednesday, a day after the video made the rounds on social media. Despite recovering from a torn ACL he suffered with the Houston Texans in Week 8 last season, the Patriots gave Diggs $25 million guaranteed to be Drake Maye’s No. 1 receiver. He’s expected to be ready by the start of the season.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that he spoke to Diggs about the video.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said about the video. “… Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

It’s not the drama the new Patriots head coach wants heading into the 2025 season. Now, questions are being asked if New England will cut ties with Diggs over the video.

“I sort of think all things are on the table and I think it’s really, to me at least, it’s going to boil down to what Stef told Vrabel, and how believable it was,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Friday.

From @toucherandhardy: @AlbertBreer believes "everything's on the Table” for the Patriots after Stefon Diggs' viral boat vide: pic.twitter.com/IZBoNJjNgc — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) May 30, 2025

Breer said the Patriots will need to make a decision because the NFL won’t be able to determine what actually was in the bag that Diggs gave the woman — and they will need to do it quickly.

“If the team wants to recoup any of the guaranteed money, they have to cut him right away. Because you can’t hold him on the roster for two weeks and then decide, ‘OK, we’re done with you then,'” explained Breer. “So my guess would be, the reason he wasn’t at practice — this is purely a guess — but my guess would be the reason he wasn’t at practice the other day might be because Mike told him to stay away and maybe they’re sorting through everything now.”

Even though Breer believes there’s not a great chance the Patriots cut Diggs, the four-time Pro Bowler needs to hold himself accountable to Vrabel and his teammates.

“If Stef falls on the sword and does everything right, then fine. But if Mike thinks he’s lying to him, I just wouldn’t doubt Mike having the stomach to cut him,” noted Breer. “And the thing is, if you’re going to cut him, you have to do it right away.”

Over his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Texans, Diggs has 857 receptions for 10,491 yards and 71 total touchdowns.