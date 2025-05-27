Will Aaron Rodgers mend fences and retire as a Green Bay Packer?

Credit: Rick Wood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the NFL world awaits whether Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 21st season, the four-time MVP was asked another question: Will he retire as a Green Bay Packer when he calls it quits?

“I’ve thought about that, but I don’t understand what the reason for that is,” Rodgers told the YNK podcast in Austin, Texas, via CBSSports.com. “At the same time, I grew up a [49ers] fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner, so I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn’t do it, would that make a difference in how I’m viewed in the Packers’ eyes?”

It was an acrimonious ending between Rodgers and the Packers following the 2022 season. Green Bay handed the keys over to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love and traded the future Hall of Famer to the New York Jets in April 2023, where he spent two disappointing seasons.

Love has gone 18-14 with the Packers, leading them to back-to-back playoff appearances, while Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets’ season opener in 2023 and went 5-12 in 2024.

Despite the bitter ending in Green Bay, Rodgers will forever be remembered as a Packer after winning the Super Bowl during the 2010 season and becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The quarterback did reveal what it would take for him to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Packer.

“There’s a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team,” Rodgers said. “If I do or I don’t [retire as a Packer], I don’t think it should make a difference, I’m not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would.”

Over 20 seasons, Rodgers has thrown for 62,952 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes for 503 touchdowns and posting a 153-87-1 record.




