A fascinating NFL stat revealed this week proves why Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback on Earth. And San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy may be very overrated.

Mahomes has maybe had the greatest start to an NFL career in the league’s illustrious history. He’s gone to the Pro Bowl in six of his eight seasons. He’s a two-time league MVP. And he’s led KC to five Super Bowls. Scoring wins in three of those seasons. Yet, some feel he may be in decline.

Since his MVP season in 2022, his touchdowns, passing yards, passer rating, and QBR numbers have all steadily declined. There are many who feel the Kansas City defense is the main reason why they went to three straight Super Bowls. However, a new stat from NFL analytics guru Warren Sharp explains why he is still the best QB on planet Earth.

Patrick Mahomes is the ONLY QB with a winning record if they're trailing entering the 4th quarter over the last 5 years



this is wild:



.667 – Patrick Mahomes (14-7)

<HUGE GAP>

.412 – Lamar Jackson (7-10)

.364 – Jalen Hurts (8-14)

.269 – Tua Tagovailoa (7-19)

.237 – Matthew… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 6, 2025

This week, Sharp posted on X a breakdown of every starting QB’s record over the last five years when their teams are trailing entering the fourth quarter. Fans are well aware of how amazing Mahomes is in crunch time. However, data hammers home that belief. And the Chiefs’ superstar has an outstanding 14-7 record in games where KC is behind to start the fourth. He is the only QB in that time with a .500 or better record.

The who’s-who of NFL signal callers are on the list, including fellow two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, reigning MVP Josh Allen, and league legend Aaron Rodgers. And they all have awful records for this unique stat. However, one name that really stands out for his inability to bring his team back late in games is San Francisco franchise QB Brock Purdy.

The player who just got a five-year, $265 million extension this spring is a shocking 1-10 when his team is trailing to start the fourth. The only QBs that are worse are second-year QB Caleb Williams (1-11). Disgraced star DeShaun Watson (1-18). And former first-round pick Justin Fields (1-21).

Without a doubt, a team’s defense has a big effect on a QB’s ability to lead them back from a deficit. It certainly benefited Mahomes in recent seasons. And that’s why Joe Burrow surprisingly has a 4-23 record for the stat. However, Purdy has had some very good weapons and defenses during his first three seasons. He should be better than 1-10.