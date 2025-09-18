Tyreek Hill not holding on to his role as one of the Miami Dolphins captains surprised many around the team. A new report has explained why, and the decision was the right one.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Hill becoming one of the Dolphins’ captains made sense. From the start, he played like an absolute superstar in South Beach as he posted over 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two years. While he had a down season in 2024, many were caught off guard when the team revealed its captains for 2025, and Hill was not among them.

In a new report on Thursday, ESPN Dolphins beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques revealed some intriguing information about the culture change the team underwent in the offseason. They allegedly moved on from several players they believed were hurting team morale, and seven-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey was one of them.

Tyreek Hill stats (2024): 81 catches, 959 receiving yards, 6 TDs, 11.8 yards per catch

However, some of those problematic players are still on the roster, including Tyreek Hill. The report revealed that despite being a team captain, Hill was often late to meetings and practices in 2024, and brushed off fines he received for the tardiness and did not adjust his behavior.

It was a season-long issue with Hill, and one current Dolphins player admitted to Louis-Jacques that they felt that Hill — and Ramsey — abused their position as team captains. The report also claimed that lateness and lack of discipline started before the 2024 NFL season. But it only became a larger problem when the team was losing more than they were winning.

If the team wanted to improve the culture and morale, it makes sense that they would punish the star receiver by not letting him hold on to that important role in the locker room and on the field. The report comes amid a boatload of rumors that Tyreek Hill could be traded before next month’s NFL trade deadline, and that head coach Mike McDaniel’s job status is shaky at best.

Tyreek Hill contract: Three years, $90 million