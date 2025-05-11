NFL insider reveals what day Aaron Rodgers could make his decision

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When will Aaron Rodgers decide whether he wants to play a 21st season in the NFL or retire? For now, Rodgers is expected to become the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, yet he’s still a free agent.

The 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP is sure taking his sweet old time to make a decision, yet Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has reportedly heard something about Rodgers’ future.

“We’ve caught wind of the chance (and we have no idea how realistic it is) that Rodgers could announce or leak his plans at 7:45 p.m. ET or so on Wednesday, upstaging the schedule release planned for 15 minutes later.” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio

Wednesday is when the NFL schedule is released, and in some ways, it would make sense for Rodgers to plan his decision around then. He’d certainly steal the spotlight, though we’re not sure that’s what he wants.

Rodgers will eventually have to make an announcement, so why not do it once the schedule is finally released? What else is he really waiting for at this point?

The only other possibility that makes sense is if Rodgers would rather sit and wait until a team suffers an injury to their starting quarterback. But would he even be that team’s first choice instead of the rostered quarterbacks that have already built some chemistry with their existing receivers?

For now, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph atop the depth chart as the projected starter. Rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard is expected to be the backup, and former undrafted free agent Skylar Thompson is in line to be the team’s third QB. Naturally, the Steelers would like to upgrade, and no one better than Rodgers is available.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where does Aaron Rodgers rank?