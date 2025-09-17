It is hump day around the United States, but it is also NFL injury report day around the league. Teams are crossing fingers and hoping for the best when it comes to some key players being available in Week 3. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest injury news today, including Jayden Daniels potentially playing this weekend.

Jayden Daniels could play in Week 3?

Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been knocked around more than the team would like over the first two weeks of the season. And it has affected the young QB, who now has a nagging knee injury that could force him to the sidelines for their Week 3 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Or maybe not.

“Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels will not practice today, but said he threw on the field today and had a good rehab session,” ESPN’s Jon Keim reported. “Said he will know more on Friday about his status for Sunday… He called it a good start to the week for him.”

Daniels still has not been ruled out for their matchup in Week 3.

Waller is still not ready to make Dolphins debut, Jaylen Waddle questionable

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“Miami Dolphins TE Darren Waller, once again, has been ruled out with a hip injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. The Giants and Raiders veteran was a surprise summer trade addition after retiring from the league last year.

Along with the Waller news, Rapoport revealed Jaylen Waddle is listed as questionable for Week 3. He was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday as he deals with a shoulder injury.

Bengals remain hopeful Joe Burrow returns this year

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow will soon undergo surgery on torn ligaments in his toe. The early projections have suggested he could be out until at least December. However, on Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor seemed to open the door to an earlier than expected return when he told reporters, “At least the next four weeks,” when asked to confirm that three months is an accurate projection.

Burrow is sure to miss more than a month. But this does give some hope for a potential return in November.

Christian Gonzalez’s Patriots debut is as close as ever

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“I would expect him to do some stuff today at practice,” New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed about talented cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft made big progress in his second season after playing in just four games in his NFL debut. However, he has been sidelined for weeks due to a nagging hamstring injury. Vrabel’s update shows the team is as close as ever to getting the stud defensive back on the field.

Justin Fields is officially out for Week 3

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a great start to his New York Jets tenure in Week 1, QB Justin Fields and the offense struggled in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills. The signal caller was hounded by the Buffalo pass rush and was knocked out of the game when a stiff shot resulted in a concussion. He was not expected to be available in Week 3, and the team confirmed the news on Wednesday (via Pro Football Talk). Journeyman Tyrod Taylor will get the start versus the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A.J. Terrell could miss multiple games for the Falcons?

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

While the Atlanta Falcons scored a big Monday night victory against the Minnesota Vikings, one of their best players on defense could be sidelined for multiple games. In the win, veteran cornerback AJ Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that head coach Raheem Morris revealed on Wednesday will be a week-to-week issue.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Morris said earlier (via Terrin Waack). “Obviously, those hamstrings are tricky.”

Terrell is looking doubtful for Atlanta’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.