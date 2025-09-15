Update: The Washington Commanders have since signed Chase Edmonds to the practice squad, likely ending their interest in other running backs.

Like last year, the Washington Commanders came into the season expecting to rely on starting running back Austin Ekeler an awful lot. Though, after trading Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers before making roster cutdowns, Ekeler’s workload figured to grow.

Those plans flew out the window when the 30-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in Washington’s Week 2 loss. He’ll now be out for the remainder of the Commanders’ season. Naturally, this means the Commanders’ running back trio, led by seventh-round rookie standout Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, and Jeremy McNichols, will receive more opportunities throughout the year.

However, the Commanders may want to add another back to their stable, which also includes undrafted rookie Donovan Edwards on the practice squad.

Now, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Commanders are bringing in running back Demetric Felton for a workout. After Felton spent training camp with the Commanders, expectations are that they’ll add him onto the practice squad in the near future.

Or maybe they’re just gathering more intel, trying to see if Felton is still in game shape if they need to call upon him soon. Either way, the Commanders are sniffing around more running backs, which should come as no surprise after losing Ekeler for the season.

Felton, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft. But he only has eight rushing attempts for 20 yards in his career, as he’s worked mostly as a receiver. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound athlete also has recorded 18 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns, all of which came with Cleveland from 2021 to 2022.

Related: 5 Cincinnati Bengals QB Replacements After Joe Burrow’s Injury