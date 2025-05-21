Washington Commanders star makes surprise move that suggests contract dispute coming soon

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin may have just revealed plans for a potential holdout/holdin this summer.

It can be said without question, Commanders pass catcher Terry McLaurin has far exceeded expectations. After being a third-round pick in 2019, the former Ohio State star has evolved into one of the best wide receivers the franchise has had in a very long time. He understandably got a pay bump a few years ago and has more than earned it with a pair of Pro Bowl appearances in two of the last three seasons.

But McLaurin is entering the final year of his current contract, and that means — just like every other NFL star — he could potentially push for a new contract now. Instead of playing out the final year of his deal and testing free agency. Well, the stud receiver may have just tipped his cap in that aforementioned direction on Wednesday.

“Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin was not at practice today as offseason workouts continue. He had been a full participant previously and is entering the final year of his contract. Worth monitoring as Phase 3 of Washington’s program kicks off in under a week,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X.

How much will the Washington Commanders have to pay Terry McLaurin in a new contract?

Over his first few seasons in Washington, McLaurin had to deal with a revolving door of quarterbacks. Yet, he still put up very good numbers, including 1,000-plus receiving yards seasons every year except his rookie year in 2019.

Washington now has a potential franchise QB in 2024 Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. And McLaurin was one of his top targets in his debut season. It gives the receiver some extra leverage because messing with that chemistry could hurt Daniels’ development. So what could McLaurin want in a new contract?

Terry McLaurin stats (2024): 82 catches, 1,096 yards, 13 touchdowns, 13.4 yards per catch

Now is the perfect time for a receiver to get a new long-term deal because some of the biggest receiver contracts ever have been handed out in recent years. McLaurin won’t be paid at the top end of the market. But he won’t be far off. Look for him and his representation to try and land a deal in the range of the four-year, $132 million deal DK Metcalf received from the Seattle Seahawks a few years back.

