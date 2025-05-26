Washington Commanders urged to acquire former No. 1 pick with a Pro Bowl resume

Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn helped the Washington Commanders quickly become legitimate contenders last season, going as far as the NFC Championship game. The Commanders have spent all offseason trying to improve upon last season’s 12-5 effort, and that process may not be done yet.
As a team that boasts a young franchise quarterback on an inexpensive rookie contract, the Commanders can afford to go all-in, and players around the league know it. In other words, Washington is suddenly a very attractive landing spot for top NFL free agents.
One of the top free agents available right now is three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers. With Clowney now seeking the opportunity to join a contender, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes there could be a strong fit in Washington.
Have the Commanders done enough to replace Fowler in free agency? Adding Clowney this late in the stage should allow Washington to buy low on the former No. 1 overall pick, in hopes of capturing a player with a chip on his shoulder.
He may never reproduce 10 sacks in a single season again, but if he gets enough snaps, Clowney should have no trouble carving out five or more QB takedowns, even in a rotational role.