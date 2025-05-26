Washington Commanders urged to acquire former No. 1 pick with a Pro Bowl resume

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn helped the Washington Commanders quickly become legitimate contenders last season, going as far as the NFC Championship game. The Commanders have spent all offseason trying to improve upon last season’s 12-5 effort, and that process may not be done yet.

As a team that boasts a young franchise quarterback on an inexpensive rookie contract, the Commanders can afford to go all-in, and players around the league know it. In other words, Washington is suddenly a very attractive landing spot for top NFL free agents.

One of the top free agents available right now is three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers. With Clowney now seeking the opportunity to join a contender, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes there could be a strong fit in Washington.

“Last season, Dante Fowler Jr. led Washington in sacks with 10.5. In free agency, he signed with his former team, the Cowboys. The Commanders have tried to shore up the defensive end position, signing Deatrich Wise and Jacob Martin. They can continue to stockpile veterans to bolster their pass-rushing committee. At 32, Clowney can be productive in a rotational role. Last year, he recorded 46 tackles, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks and 22 pressures while on the field for 64 percent of the defensive snaps.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Commanders/Clowney

Have the Commanders done enough to replace Fowler in free agency? Adding Clowney this late in the stage should allow Washington to buy low on the former No. 1 overall pick, in hopes of capturing a player with a chip on his shoulder.

He may never reproduce 10 sacks in a single season again, but if he gets enough snaps, Clowney should have no trouble carving out five or more QB takedowns, even in a rotational role.

Related: Most disappointing teams of 2025 NFL offseason