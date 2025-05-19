Washington Commanders defender calls NFL tush-push a ‘cheapo play’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After being forced to defend the tush-push on multiple occasions across the past few seasons, it only makes sense for the Washington Commanders to dislike the strategy most often used by the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, for the Commanders, the tush-push topic is a bit more personal.

One person who is clearly bothered by the tush-push play is Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. As some may recall, it was Luvu who tried to jump across the line of scrimmage in the Comanders’ playoff defeat.

Now, Luvu says he wants to see the NFL vote to ban the tush-push at this week’s NFL annual owners’ meeting.

My personal opinion? I think they should ban it. But I know the argument’s going to be about, ‘Hey, you guys have to stop it. Don’t get us in short yardage,’ and whatnot.

“But it’s kind of like a cheapo play. … That’s pretty much a scrum in rugby. That’s how I kind of look at it. And we’ve got to have a scrum, too, on the other side. An the scrum is, we have a cadence where we all go at once. It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us — or myself — jumping over the pile thinking that you’re going to snap the ball. That’s just my own personal opinion, and I’m going to leave it at that.” Frankie Luvu on tush-push ban

“I think they should ban it.”



-Commanders linebacker and Tush Push legend Frankie Luvu pic.twitter.com/abfL7CJPeV — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 19, 2025

Luvu enjoyed one of his best seasons yet last year, reaching second-team All-Pro status for the first time in his seven-year career. Yet, he and other teams still haven’t found an effective way to defend the tush-push against picking up some easy yards.

Luvu has made his feelings known, and others have too. Yet, it still may not be enough for owners to take his side. We know the Eagles won’t want it banned, but what about their peers?

We’ll have our answers soon enough once owners get together and vote on the controversial matter later this week.

