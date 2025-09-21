Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn earned a whole bunch of cool points with his players after being on the receiving end of a hard hit on the sidelines.

All the action during an NFL game is supposed to take place between the lines — or the hashes. However, when you have elite athletes going full speed, sometimes the violence of the game reaches the sidelines and sends players, staff, and cameramen running.

That was the case on Sunday in the game between the Commanders and the Raiders. Unfortunately, Washington head coach Dan Quinn was not able to dodge some high-speed traffic that came hurdling his way.

Marcus Mariota got shoved out of bounds… and trucked his own HC Dan Quinn on the sideline. Nasty fall.pic.twitter.com/PoWgA4zug0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2025

Early in the second half of this weekend’s game, backup QB Marcus Mariota tried to extend a play and pick up some extra yards with his legs. However, while trying to reach the sidelines, defensive back Tristin McCollum was able to land one last push that changed Mariota’s trajectory. That trajectory sent him barreling right into Quinn.

The collision between the QB and coach sent the 55-year-old to the ground hard, and it seemed like he might have hit his head. However, showing that classic defensive-minded coach toughness, he was able to get himself up and continue with his duties.

While it looked like he might have hit the back of his head, his face actually took a bit of damage from the hit. Soon after the collision, Quinn was caught on camera with a bloodied nose, celebrating the end of a scoring drive for the Commanders as they extended their lead over Las Vegas.

Quinn has already gotten himself in the good graces of Commanders fans by leading the team to an NFC Championship appearance during his debut season in 2024. Today’s moment is sure to add another layer to why fans are falling in love with the veteran defensive coordinator.