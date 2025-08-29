One Cincinnati Bengals fan is sending a warning to NFL referees this season – no favoritism to benefit the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’d be one thing if it were just your average, everyday football fan lending credence to conspiracy theories that league officials try to rig games for the Chiefs. However, this Bengals fan is a high-ranking individual.

Vice President JD Vance.

Vance, in an interview with USA Today, put the guys and gals in zebra stripes on notice.

“As a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said.

JD Vance – No Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Themed Super Bowl

The Veep suggested that the NFL would have a vested interest in capitalizing on the wedding of a couple they had helped promote ad nauseam the previous season.

Wouldn’t they, though? Not only is it a stone-cold lock that the league will make some mention of Taylor Swift in every game, during every commercial, with nearly every breath, but I’d be surprised if the pop princess isn’t announced as the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl.

They’d be stupid not to after creating the narrative and force-feeding the couple down our throats night in and night out.

“I’m worried they’re going to have like a Super Bowl wedding thing this season. Can’t do it,” Vance said. “The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules.”

Where would he get such a wild idea? An idea that the refs do everything in their power to help the Chiefs?

Maybe because Kansas City was perhaps the worst 15-win team in league history last season, often getting bailed out of situations by suspect calls late in their games – most of which they won by a touchdown or less.

The Houston Texans were the victims of a pair of phantom roughing-the-passer calls in their 23-14 loss to the Chiefs in their AFC Divisional round matchup.

The Buffalo Bills? Well, there’s an entire 5-minute video breakdown of the staggeringly one-sided calls during the AFC Championship game.

The NFL referees’ union was being criticized so heavily heading into the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles that they were forced to issue a statement saying any assertion that officials were making calls in favor of Kansas City was “insulting and preposterous.”

Wishing the Couple Nothing but the Best

JD Vance, though, wished nothing but the best to Swift and Kelce, who will no doubt have a wedding this year on par with royal weddings in Europe. In fact, we have a story on that.

“I think people want politicians to focus on politics, and they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it’s singing or dancing or acting,” he said. “But, you know, I’m a romantic.”

“When I see two people who are in love getting married, I just wish them the best, and I congratulate them. And I hope they have a very long, healthy and happy life together.”

Swift famously endorsed Vance’s opponent in the election, Kamala Harris.

Vance is a big sports fan. Wonder if he’ll be invited on ESPN the way Barack Obama always was.

The CFP National Championship Trophy falls apart as VP JD Vance tries to hold it aloft at the White House. pic.twitter.com/XYmZRnCsK0 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 14, 2025

An Ohio State alumnus, the Vice President nearly dropped the Buckeyes’ 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship trophy during a White House ceremony celebrating their victory earlier this year.

While attempting to lift the trophy, unaware that its base was detachable, Vance caused it to split.

Fortunately, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Coach Ryan Day quickly prevented a complete fumble.