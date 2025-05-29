Future Hall of Fame defender discusses whether he’d join the Denver Broncos this year

Teams are always trying to improve their rosters. Some teams, like the Denver Broncos, have seemingly become an attractive landing spot practically overnight after surging to the playoffs last year while discovering their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix.
While many of the biggest impact additions to the roster have already happened, could the Broncos still benefit from their position as a rising contender this offseason? After all, many veterans have yet to sign a contract for the upcoming season.
Yet, recently, when future Hall of Fame defender and former Broncos player Von Miller addressed a potential reunion in Denver, he cast doubt on signing with Sean Payton’s team. While it doesn’t sound like Miller would say no under the right circumstances, he feels the Broncos already have a strong core of pass-rushers. Therefore, he doesn’t feel like they need him.
Ultimately, Miller speaks as if he really doesn’t have a clue which team he’ll be suiting up for in 2025. Yet, it’s possible his best opportunity has yet to present itself, like if a team suffers a key injury to one of their top pass-rushers. In that case, Miller could still land with a team he doesn’t expect, perhaps even the Broncos.
