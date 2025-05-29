Future Hall of Fame defender discusses whether he’d join the Denver Broncos this year

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Teams are always trying to improve their rosters. Some teams, like the Denver Broncos, have seemingly become an attractive landing spot practically overnight after surging to the playoffs last year while discovering their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix.

While many of the biggest impact additions to the roster have already happened, could the Broncos still benefit from their position as a rising contender this offseason? After all, many veterans have yet to sign a contract for the upcoming season.

Yet, recently, when future Hall of Fame defender and former Broncos player Von Miller addressed a potential reunion in Denver, he cast doubt on signing with Sean Payton’s team. While it doesn’t sound like Miller would say no under the right circumstances, he feels the Broncos already have a strong core of pass-rushers. Therefore, he doesn’t feel like they need him.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Miller said when asked if the Broncos have reached out. “But, I mean, really, if you look at it, this year, it really doesn’t make sense. They’ve got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league [caliber]. With Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers — and the guys underneath them, they come in and produce sacks, too. And they play special teams.



I’m not playing special teams. That decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won’t be doing that. But yeah, this year, probably not [a reunion with the Broncos], but the year after that — next year — we’ll see what happens.” Von Miller on reunion with Denver Broncos

Ultimately, Miller speaks as if he really doesn’t have a clue which team he’ll be suiting up for in 2025. Yet, it’s possible his best opportunity has yet to present itself, like if a team suffers a key injury to one of their top pass-rushers. In that case, Miller could still land with a team he doesn’t expect, perhaps even the Broncos.

